Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 2, 2022
KING CITY — Sol Treasures’ Holiday Open House is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 519 Broadway St. in King City. Shoppers can check out the gallery and its holiday gifts, while enjoying the King City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade downtown beginning at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Mildred, travels down Broadway and ends at the Town Square, rain or shine. Sol Treasures’ Hometown Christmas Market, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, has been canceled due to weather.
King City Police arrest teen for theft
KING CITY — King City Police Department responded to a report of two subjects looking into vehicles and checking car doors in the early hours of Nov. 24. Upon arrival, officers located the subjects and attempted to contact them, but they fled on foot. Officers apprehended one of the...
