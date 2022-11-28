KING CITY — Sol Treasures’ Holiday Open House is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 519 Broadway St. in King City. Shoppers can check out the gallery and its holiday gifts, while enjoying the King City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade downtown beginning at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Mildred, travels down Broadway and ends at the Town Square, rain or shine. Sol Treasures’ Hometown Christmas Market, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, has been canceled due to weather.

KING CITY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO