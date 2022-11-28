ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 33

Deborah Stone
3d ago

Oh who was the independent person's or company who did the forensic audit on everything there? Oh you meant the "local officials" just said that everything was fine. Those local officials that work for Hobbs? Yes everything is much clearer now. There is no way that those "local officials" would not be fair and honest. ....yeah.....Right... Get a forensic audit and stop trying to cover up the cheating.

Reply
13
Tray C Plosh
3d ago

Of course they didn’t. After the presidential installation of a candidate who did minimal campaigning, with less than 100 people showing up, supposedly receiving 81 million votes……how silly we’d be to think this ‘midterm election’ would be any different. How can the majority of the country see the lack of transparency and honesty with all of this, but Maricopa county officials see differently? Yeah, ok.

Reply
12
Chris Getchell
4d ago

Ahhh locals officials you say. You mean the ones who work for Hobbs? There is a reason she didn't debate or campaign.

Reply
26
Related
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
COLORADO STATE
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues

Arizona’s Maricopa County on Sunday released new data about malfunctions at some of its vote centers on Election Day, pushing back on claims that voters were disenfranchised because of the issues. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and others in the GOP have...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy