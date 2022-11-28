On Wednesday morning, St. Louis County Public Works announced the arrival of ten new snowplows. “The sun might be shining right now, but it is the season for these vehicles to be in action,” said St. Louis County Public Works Chair and Commissioner Keith Musolf. “The trucks are the latest and greatest with many ergonomics and efficiencies to best use tax dollars and spend appropriately for what is a true emergency vehicle. We hear a lot of different terms out there in emergency vehicles. But as we know as Northlanders, snow events are emergencies as well, and this is tax dollars in motion appropriately for our residents.”

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO