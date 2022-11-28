Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses voting on a second potential strike
15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are voting Wednesday, whether to authorize a second strike. The vote comes after members from the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) walked off the job for three days back in Septmember. MNA says at this point, there has been little to no movement at the bargaining table since that first strike.
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: MNA announces intent to strike; To begin December 11
Thursday Minnesota Nurses Association announced intent to strike. 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports, and Two Harbors voted Wednesday to authorize a potential unfair labor practice strike in order to put patients before profits and to solve the crisis of care and working conditions in their hospitals. The strike is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Sunday, December 11. Nurses in the Twin Cities and at Essentia plan to strike through 7 am on Saturday, December 31- while nurses at St. Luke’s in Duluth and at Lake View in Two Harbors have chosen to strike with no end date set.
WDIO-TV
Medical marijuana pricing controversy
Some medical marijuana patients in Minnesota are raising concerns about the cost. After the legislature approved the use of flower earlier this year, the hope was prices would come down. Some of those patients tell us that hasn’t happened since it was introduced. Stefanie Mulrooney of Minneapolis is a...
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County announces arrival of 10 new snowplows
On Wednesday morning, St. Louis County Public Works announced the arrival of ten new snowplows. “The sun might be shining right now, but it is the season for these vehicles to be in action,” said St. Louis County Public Works Chair and Commissioner Keith Musolf. “The trucks are the latest and greatest with many ergonomics and efficiencies to best use tax dollars and spend appropriately for what is a true emergency vehicle. We hear a lot of different terms out there in emergency vehicles. But as we know as Northlanders, snow events are emergencies as well, and this is tax dollars in motion appropriately for our residents.”
WDIO-TV
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 Years in prison for murder
A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 144 months, or 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a 2020 murder that took place on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The sentencing details was announced by United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger on Tuesday. According...
WDIO-TV
Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. Two deaths were reported as the storm front continued to threaten parts of the Deep South on Wednesday.
WDIO-TV
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
WDIO-TV
Tornadoes fueled by record highs wrecked homes around South
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
WDIO-TV
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
WDIO-TV
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii’s volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world’s largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is...
WDIO-TV
Small Business Week: Kunnari’s Kitchen
Kunnari’s Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant, coffeehouse and store in Virginia. They’re proud to drive directly to local farms to source produce and feature many handmade items in the gift shop. “We got our start in strawberries back in 1989, my mom and dad. They have seven kids,”...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Temperatures make big swings in days ahead
The first day of December begins with frigid temperatures in single digits above and below freezing. Temperatures improve through the day with highs in mid and upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sun. A south wind will continue to send milder air our way overnight, allowing for a more comfortable start to the day Friday. Morning lows will be in the 20s, then highs range from upper 20s near International Falls to upper 30s in northwest Wisconsin.
WDIO-TV
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: Spectacular eruption of world’s largest volcano
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The lava from the world’s largest volcano is so hot and bright that the sky has turned orange. At night, throngs of people have been gathering to witness nature’s spectacular light show in Hawaii. Some spectators left an offering of flowers on the...
WDIO-TV
A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day. “The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane...
Comments / 0