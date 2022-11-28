Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO