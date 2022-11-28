ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3 Caleb Martin almost comes up with the steal, ...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing

Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

