6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well
Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been a welcome addition to the red-hot Boston Celtics. The post Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum closes in on Larry Bird with immaculate feat vs. Heat
At this point, it is no longer surprising to hear Jayson Tatum’s name uttered in the same breath as that of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. Tatum has us singing his praises yet again after another remarkable feat during Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. After reaching the...
Miami Heat at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (10-11) visit TD Garden Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics (17-4). Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics thrashed the Hornets...
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game
The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3 Caleb Martin almost comes up with the steal, ...
Luka Samanic gets 35 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks with Maine Celtics
While you, a fan of the Boston Celtics, may not have thought about 2022 Celtics training camp invitee Luka Samanic, the big man has been putting in work as an affiliate player playing for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League development squad based in Portland. And it has been...
Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
HoopsHype's Global Metric pegs Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown as top-three small forwards
The conventional wisdom that you can’t have too many two way wings on your roster is certainly being born out by the results of a recent analysis of HoopsHype’s Alberto De Roa as he used his catchall metric “Global Rating” to assess where in the order of the league the Boston Celtics‘ two star small forwards rate.
Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
Jayson Tatum's Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
