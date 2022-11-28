A holiday tradition all on its own, hundreds of local and regional artists and makers come together every December to showcase and sell their most recent handcrafted creations, demonstrating the strong entrepreneurial spirit and diverse talents within the community. Whether it’s a multi-vendor fair or a more intimate open house at a private studio, these events provide opportunities to connect directly with the talented makers who help provide the backbone of Athens’ arts community. With over 30 different events scheduled over the next three weeks, opportunities abound for finding one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local artists so they can keep doing what they do best.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO