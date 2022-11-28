Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNew Bern, NC
City of Kinston announces new Planning Director; tables inspection discussion
At a recent City Council meeting, the topic of an agreement between Lenoir County and the City where the county would manage all inspections services including building, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing for the city of Kinston, was tabled until the new Director of Planning assumed their new role. “I would...
County board to swear in elected commissioners, pick chair and vice chair Monday
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 5, and the first item on the agenda is a swearing-in ceremony for reelected commissioners Mark Mansfield, Chris Chadwick and Chuck Shinn and newly elected commissioner David Quinn. All are Republicans and were elected without opposition...
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
Carteret County hosts disaster preparedness course
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Texas A&M instructors visited Carteret County to teach a FEMA-sponsored mass fatalities course, specifically focused on rural communities on Thursday. As we know, the possibility of a disaster could happen anywhere and at any time. So it’s important to prepare & know how to respond. Local and state agencies continue to […]
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
Criteria outlined for low-income energy assistance program eligibility
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County is accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), the annual energy assistance program, for adults who are at least 60 years old or disabled. LIEAP provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills during the cold...
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park
Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
Onslow County community to meet for discussion on solar farm project
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Concerned citizens are gathering today to discuss a solar farm that is planned for Onslow County. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q on Yopp Road in Jacksonville. The solar project is planned to...
Rotary Club of Washington Nov. 30, 2022
The Rotary Club of Washington welcomed Ken Adams, pictured between Rotary member Melissa Simons and Club President Charlie Manning, as the guest speaker for their Wednesday meeting. Mr. Adams, CTE instructor, spoke on the newly established Boat Building Academy located at Washington High School. The Academy is open to all Beaufort County high school students and partners with BCCC where students can go on to earn an associate’s degree in boatbuilding manufacturing. Join us at King Chicken Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. to get involved in our community.
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
New red tables spotted in Ayden as part of marketing campaign
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re wandering the streets of Ayden soon, you may see red tables and chairs placed outside. This is part of the town’s marketing committee plan to seem more welcoming. “Q” Marks the Spot campaign serves to show guests that businesses are ready to serve you. “It’s part of our initiative […]
Local health systems get creative to fill open positions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hospitals across the state and nation are struggling to keep nurses staffed. It’s also impacting two major healthcare systems in Eastern North Carolina. “North Carolina is projected to have 17,000 nurses as a gap between the next 5 to 7 years,” said Dr. Daphne Brewington, senior vice president nurse executive for […]
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 1 – 4, 2022
Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of The Great Fire of 1922, today thru Dec. 4 at various locations throughout New Bern. Join New Bern Fire-Rescue for open house, drop off a toy and a visit by Santa from 3 – 6 p.m., 1401 Neuse Blvd. New Bern High School...
It's the 100th anniversary of the Great New Bern Fire
Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1922 in New Bern. According to the New Bern Historical Society, the fire forever changed the face of the city; more than 3,000 people were displaced in the fire that burned through the African American community, destroying more than 1,000 buildings and destroying an area that covered 40 blocks.
Craven Community Foundation Awards Grants to Two Craven County Schools
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $11,060 – $7,000 for Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary’s Leader in Me program, and $4,060 for James W. Smith Elementary’s literacy program. These grants were funded through the Richard Chapman Cleve and the Craven County Unrestricted Funds, both administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation.
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
Cooper increases reward in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has increased the reward for information into the death of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed to death on Aug. 29 in the first murder in the town in nearly a decade, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a possible […]
BCCC, BCS hopeful career fair will mean more students will enter healthcare field
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 100 high school students went out to Beaufort County Community College on Wednesday to learn more about jobs in the healthcare field. It was part of a career expo put on by ECU Health Beaufort and Beaufort County Schools. ECU Health Beaufort officials said they need to build relationships […]
Security upgrades to close Camp Johnson gate for about six weeks
Camp Lejeune security upgrades will result in a gate closure next week, which is expected to last about six weeks. Security upgrades to the Camp Johnson Gate will require a full closure beginning December 5th at 6 p.m. through January 20th at 6 p.m. To access Camp Johnson, those traveling...
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
