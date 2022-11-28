ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ACC-SEC Challenge to replace ACC-Big Ten Challenge beginning in 2023

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJ8tC_0jQExa8t00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The ACC and SEC have agreed to a new college basketball challenge beginning in 2023 that will replace the current ACC-Big Ten Challenge, both leagues announced Monday.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

“We are excited women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years.”

The new challenge will mark the end of a 20 year relationship between the Big Ten and ACC.

“The future ACC-SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges will be outstanding events for our student-athletes, member institutions and fans,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The SEC, led by Greg Sankey, and our partners at ESPN have been terrific, and there’s great excitement for the first annual ACC/SEC Challenge next season. As part of this announcement, we’d like to acknowledge the Big Ten for its partnership on the ACC/B1G Challenge that spanned more than 20 years.”

The challenge will feature both men’s and women’s teams.

“We look forward to showcasing the talented men’s and women’s programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President, Programming. “Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades. We thank both the Big Ten and Big 12 for their partnership in the final year of our existing events and look forward to finding more ways to creatively partner with both conferences in 2023-24 and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gardner-Webb looks to 'shock the world' in FCS Playoffs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — On Thursday night Tre Lamb gathered his Gardner-Webb team for a message before the team's trip to Virginia to take on William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. "Shock the world, believe you can get it done and play with great...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Indiana: Three Things Learned

It was another rough day at the office, as Carolina lost at Indiana 77-65. The Tar Heels had great difficulty getting into an offensive rhythm, as the Hoosiers swarmed them on every possession. Pete Nance had another “dude” performance, Bacot may have suffered another injury, and Caleb Love and RJ Davis had their toughest game point-guarding since last year’s loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas. Here are three things learned from Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
footballscoop.com

Charlotte reportedly goes to Big Ten for offensive coordinator hire

Biff Poggi has reportedly found his offensive coordinator. Pete Thamel tweets that Maryland co-offensive coordinator / tight ends coach Mike Miller is expected to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Charlotte. The move would mark a return for Miller, who in 2016 coached at Charlotte Christian, where...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense

East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
BELMONT, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

These basketball teams took care of business during the Thanksgiving holiday

HUNTERSVILLE – The boys and girls basketball teams from North Meck won their respective brackets in the Leroy Holden Classic held at the school over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Lady Vikings used a strong second-half defensive effort to defeat Porter Ridge 51-42. In the previous game, North defeated...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President of USA

Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President …. Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom …. The incident occurred overnight between two security guards working at the Valerie Woodard Center on Freedom Drive in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
progressivegrocer.com

Food Rocket Launches in North Carolina at Circle K

Quick-delivery platform Food Rocket has arrived in Charlotte, N.C., with the launch of its operations at two area Circle K stores. Through its app, Food Rocket offers up to 7,000 SKUs, with an emphasis on grocery and convenience products – Circle K’s breakfast sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizza, coffee, snacks and bakery products – as well as hundreds of cold beverages, top-selling beers and nicotine products, local favorites, and more. All orders will go out from two micro-fulfillment centers measuring between 170 and 500 square feet at the Circle K locations on 8505 South Tryon Street and 8008 Harris Station Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout

The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase

If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Is This New Traffic Circle In Concord, North Carolina Unsafe?

Residents along Roberta Road in Concord say a recently-installed traffic circle may be doing more harm than good, and there are nearly 30 videos online chronicling accidents and near-crashes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the new roundabout on Roberta Road at Cochran Road back in August. Since then,...
CONCORD, NC
Queen City News

Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy