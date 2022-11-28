Read full article on original website
Evelena Scott
3d ago
The Christian Healthcare Centers is right tho. Nessy is ignorant AF. Our licenses changed- it comes with an option for a different gender. People pushing to be called by a different pronoun. Separation of Church and State, Nessy. Different rules. Just like for the Muslim community.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature
“Validation.” That’s how state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) termed the results of the Nov. 8 election, a campaign cycle he called “one of the most rabidly anti-LGBTQ campaign cycles.” Yet that agenda was roundly rejected by Michigan voters. “It just felt like maybe Republicans were onto something,” Moss, the first openly gay senator in the […] The post ‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
YAHOO!
Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public
The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's...
Substance abuse programs could receive funding from airport seizures under bill
A bill was introduced earlier this month in the Michigan Senate designed to help those suffering from addiction using funds confiscated from airport property seizures. Senate Bill 1217, introduced by Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, would essentially direct money from a “civil asset forfeiture” by airport authorities to go toward substance abuse prevention and treatments programs.
YAHOO!
State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case
GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
Michigan board certifies 2022 election as ex-candidates spread false claims
LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
onedetroitpbs.org
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce
Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
Michigan’s women prison fails to comply with staff body searches, timely health care for inmates
An investigation into the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility found that there is still work to do in order to bring the facility up to compliance standards, according to a recent Office of Auditor General report. OAG staff presented the new findings from a follow-up investigation into July 2017...
MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023
Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Michigan DT Mazi Smith lacked valid concealed pistol license when pulled over, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not have a valid concealed pistol license for his firearm when Ann Arbor police stopped him for speeding in October, according to a press release. He also did not have his driver’s license on him. An Ann Arbor police...
Grand Rapids Latin teacher has tall task against 19-time ‘Jeopardy’ champion
You spend nearly a decade trying to live out your dream of getting on “Jeopardy” and you have to go against a 19-time champion. It’s the tall task which lies ahead for this Latin teacher from Grand Rapids who is a contestant tonight, Friday, December 2, on the game of answers and questions.
Michigan Medicine website down, though patient portal remains
ANN ARBOR, MI - The website for the Michigan Medicine and University of Michigan Health system is currently down. Earlier in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 1, those trying to visit the website would receive a message saying “permission denied.” A new message on the website says that there are issues with the website and technical support is “actively working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”
