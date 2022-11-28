ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Evelena Scott
3d ago

The Christian Healthcare Centers is right tho. Nessy is ignorant AF. Our licenses changed- it comes with an option for a different gender. People pushing to be called by a different pronoun. Separation of Church and State, Nessy. Different rules. Just like for the Muslim community.

Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature

“Validation.” That’s how state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) termed the results of the Nov. 8 election, a campaign cycle he called “one of the most rabidly anti-LGBTQ campaign cycles.” Yet that agenda was roundly rejected by Michigan voters. “It just felt like maybe Republicans were onto something,” Moss, the first openly gay senator in the […] The post ‘A new day’ for Michigan LGBTQ+ officials preparing for leadership roles in the new Legislature appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Substance abuse programs could receive funding from airport seizures under bill

A bill was introduced earlier this month in the Michigan Senate designed to help those suffering from addiction using funds confiscated from airport property seizures. Senate Bill 1217, introduced by Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, would essentially direct money from a “civil asset forfeiture” by airport authorities to go toward substance abuse prevention and treatments programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
YAHOO!

State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case

GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
GAYLORD, MI
The Flint Journal

Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan board certifies 2022 election as ex-candidates spread false claims

LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
LANSING, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce

Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023

Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Medicine website down, though patient portal remains

ANN ARBOR, MI - The website for the Michigan Medicine and University of Michigan Health system is currently down. Earlier in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 1, those trying to visit the website would receive a message saying “permission denied.” A new message on the website says that there are issues with the website and technical support is “actively working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
