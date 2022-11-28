Zags fall out of top 10, ranked No. 14 in AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell out of the top-10 rankings in the AP Poll for the first time in five years.

Following losses against then No. 24 Purdue and a win in a tight game against unranked Xavier, the Zags (previously No. 6) fell eight spots in the poll, ranking No. 14.

This is the lowest AP Poll ranking the Zags have seen since the 2017-18 season when they were ranked No. 20 at one point in the year. Their previous lowest ranking came when they were ranked No. 9 in the 2019-20 season.

Here are the current full rankings:

Houston Texas Virginia Arizona Purdue Baylor Creighton UConn Kansas Indiana Arkansas Alabama (Arkansas and Alabama tied for 11th) Tennessee Gonzaga Auburn Illinois Duke North Carolina Kentucky Michigan State UCLA Maryland Iowa State San Diego State Ohio State

The Zags face Baylor (No. 6) on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They will also play Alabama (Tied No. 11) on Saturday, Dec. 17.

