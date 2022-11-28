ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zags fall out of top 10, ranked No. 14 in AP Poll

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell out of the top-10 rankings in the AP Poll for the first time in five years.

Following losses against then No. 24 Purdue and a win in a tight game against unranked Xavier, the Zags (previously No. 6) fell eight spots in the poll, ranking No. 14.

This is the lowest AP Poll ranking the Zags have seen since the 2017-18 season when they were ranked No. 20 at one point in the year. Their previous lowest ranking came when they were ranked No. 9 in the 2019-20 season.

Here are the current full rankings:

  1. Houston
  2. Texas
  3. Virginia
  4. Arizona
  5. Purdue
  6. Baylor
  7. Creighton
  8. UConn
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana
  11. Arkansas
  12. Alabama (Arkansas and Alabama tied for 11th)
  13. Tennessee
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Auburn
  16. Illinois
  17. Duke
  18. North Carolina
  19. Kentucky
  20. Michigan State
  21. UCLA
  22. Maryland
  23. Iowa State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Ohio State

The Zags face Baylor (No. 6) on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They will also play Alabama (Tied No. 11) on Saturday, Dec. 17.

RELATED: Gonzaga avoids upset against Xavier, places third in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

