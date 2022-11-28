Armed Suspect Shot And Killed By Deputies Identified

The armed suspect who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month has been identified.

Thomas Pham, 40, was the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Pham, a transient, allegedly lunged at deputies with two knives in hand near Island Drive and Bridgeport Lane in Valencia, directly adjacent to Santa Clarita Riverbed according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“ Santa Clarita deputies encountered a male adult armed with two knives. The armed male lunged at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Sheriff’s officials said.

Pham was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead on scene, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies did recover knives at the scene, and no injuries were reported to law enforcement.

The shooting remains under investigation.

