ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Armed Suspect Shot And Killed By Deputies Identified

By Louie Diaz
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYvXR_0jQExFnk00

The armed suspect who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month has been identified.

Thomas Pham, 40, was the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Pham, a transient, allegedly lunged at deputies with two knives in hand near Island Drive and Bridgeport Lane in Valencia, directly adjacent to Santa Clarita Riverbed according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Santa Clarita deputies encountered a male adult armed with two knives. The armed male lunged at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Sheriff’s officials said.

Pham was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead on scene, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies did recover knives at the scene, and no injuries were reported to law enforcement.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

No arrest in shoplifting incident at Ulta in Valencia

A woman might’ve gotten away with what’s suspected to be stolen merchandise on Wednesday evening at Ulta in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect left the beauty supply store on...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder

Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DUI Suspect Arrested After Canyon Country Crash Shears Two Fire Hydrants, Causes Power Outage

A DUI suspect was arrested Wednesday night after a Canyon Country crash sheared two fire hydrants and knocked out power in the surrounding area.  Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a multi-vehicle Canyon Country crash on the 18600 block of Via Princessa near Costco, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Car Goes Down Embankment In Newhall Crash

A car fell down an embankment near a 14 freeway on-ramp in a Newhall crash Thursday night. At around 6:30 p.m., first responders received reports of a Newhall crash, according to Supervisor Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We went out and there was a non-injury traffic collision,” Peters said. “We got the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies

A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
EL MONTE, CA
signalscv.com

Construction workers find human remains near I-5

Homicide officials are investigating human remains that were found Monday off Interstate 5 in Castaic, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. A skull was spotted around 3 p.m. by construction workers conducting repairs on Interstate 5, less than a mile from the 32000 block of Castaic Road in part of the burn area of the recent Route Fire, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Omar Camacho.
CASTAIC, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
638
Followers
296
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy