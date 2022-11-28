The value of participating in non-commissioned projects in a photography career is very high, and photo competitions are a good example of that. In 2019 I was always busy, and hardly ever took on any photo work that was not a paid job, such as weddings, headshots, event work, etc. The big problem with this was that nearly all of my photographic efforts were to please a client, and there was far less opportunity to draw upon my own ideas, leaving me under-stimulated in the creative department. It was not until I made the decision to participate in a state-wide portrait competition that I realized the error of my ways, and that it is important to feed your creative side to keep yourself from burning out.

UTAH STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO