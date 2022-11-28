Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Funeral procession held for Philadelphia firefighter who died in the line of duty
PHILADELPHIA - A memorial service was held in honor of a 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department on Wednesday. Firefighter John Flood, 58, died in the line of duty on November 18 due to occupational cancer, according to Philadelphia Fire. In an advisory, the city said: The Philadelphia Fire...
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
fox29.com
Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home...
Major break in Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."
NBC Philadelphia
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philadelphia
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police to Reveal ID of ‘Boy in the Box' Next Week, Sources Say
More than six decades since an unidentified boy was found dead and abandoned in Philadelphia, police have identified the child and are set to reveal the boy's name next week, sources confirmed with NBC10. On February 25, 1957, a boy between the ages of 3 and 7, was found dead,...
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
fox29.com
Curfew for Philadelphia residents under 18 could become permanent
PHILADELPHIA - A curfew for Philadelphia teens and minors that was implemented this summer could soon become permanent. Back in July, the city imposed a 10 p.m. summer curfew for kids under 18-years-old in an effort to keep the city’s youth safe from gun violence. Thursday, councilmembers unanimously passed...
Philly animal rescue fights for 'Lucky' the dog, found with spinal injury near SEPTA tracks
Lucky, a dog found abandoned and unable to move Wednesday along a stretch of train tracks in Montgomery County, will undergo spinal surgery Friday at a Philadelphia animal hospital.
fox29.com
Suspect in firebombing incident at off-campus Temple University housing in custody, officials say
Video of the incident posted to social media and shared widely shows a man walking out of a home next door and tossing a firebomb through a window, then walking away. The 35-year-old suspect was later arrested and may also be linked to recent vandalism incidents involving Temple and SEPTA facilities.
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police tease 'significant update' in decades old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia teased a ‘significant update’ to one of the longest running cold cases in the city's history. Known as ‘The Boy in the Box’ and ‘America’s Unknown Child,' the 1957 murder of a young boy has garnered national attention. Police...
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
Shooting at Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia injures 1
Officers found a spent shell casing in the vestibule of the store, as well as a cap, Airpods and a spilled drink.
NBC Philadelphia
Community Mourns Beloved Chester County Teacher After Sudden Death
A Chester County community is mourning after the sudden death of a beloved elementary school teacher and young mother. Jennifer Krasna died Monday just days after giving birth to her second child, according to a GoFundMe page started in her honor. She was 30 years old. Krasna was first grade...
Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
Comments / 7