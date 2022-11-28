ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW

Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
Fightful

CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022

Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Fightful

UFC Orlando Weigh-In Results: Thompson vs. Holland

A Welterweight showdown takes center stage, this weekend. Former UFC Welterweight Title challenger, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson takes on fan-favorite, Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando. Fightful has you covered if the two men atop the marquee as well as the 28 other fighters on the card made...
ORLANDO, FL
Fightful

Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Fightful

Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
Fightful

Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match

On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22

Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Fightful

Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return

Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
Fightful

Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League

Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Fightful

Kurt Angle On Potentially Returning To The Ring: Maybe Down The Road, I Might Do A Tag Match

Kurt Angle comments on potentially returning to the ring. Angle is a Hall of Famer in both WWE and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), and he had a legendary career with both companies. He won the WWE Championship four times and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship six times. Angle retired from the ring following his loss to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He has stated that AEW offered him a 10-match deal, but he didn't accept it.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy