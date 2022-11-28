Read full article on original website
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/29/22): Hikaru Shida, The Factory, And Brian Cage In Action
AEW Dark (11/29) The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, & Steven Josifi. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) def. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen. Angelico def. Hagane Shinno. Emi Sakura def. Tiara...
Billie Starkz: Explaining Wrestling Bruises To Teachers, Goals In Wrestling | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Billie Starkz ahead of her Fright Night event!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Wrestling Open Results (12/1): Anthony Greene, Bobby Orlando, More In Action
Wrestling Open held its Tag Team Endurance event on NDecember 1 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (12/1) Tag Team Endurance Battle Royal: Stetson Ranch (BRG and Steven Stetson) def. Mortar &...
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022
Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
UFC Orlando Weigh-In Results: Thompson vs. Holland
A Welterweight showdown takes center stage, this weekend. Former UFC Welterweight Title challenger, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson takes on fan-favorite, Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando. Fightful has you covered if the two men atop the marquee as well as the 28 other fighters on the card made...
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Bron Breakker And Apollo Crews Break Bread, Dijak Returns To Action, Stark Hurts Lyons | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on November 29, 2022:. - Apollo Crews spent some time journaling at a diner. NXT Champion Bron Breakker approached him, and they discussed their upcoming title match at NXT Deadline. Crews stated that he's the only one who will be able to dethrone Breakker. They agreed that something will have to give at NXT Deadline.
Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
NJPW World Tag League Night Four Results (11/30): Hiroshi Tanahashi And Toru Yano Team In Main Event
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night four of its World Tag League tournament on November 30 from Twin Messe Shizuoka North Building in Shizuoka, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League Night Four Results (11/30) - Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima...
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22
Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return
Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
Report: CM Punk Will Stay On AEW: Fight Forever Roster, Game Set To Be Rated T For Teen
CM Punk is reportedly set to stay on the AEW: Fight Forever game roster. Although some fans have speculated that CM Punk could be removed from AEW: Fight Forever video game following the events of the backstage brawl at All Out between himself and The Elite, a new report from SportsKeeda is suggesting that is not true.
Dax Harwood On AEW Deal, Leaving WWE, CM Punk, FTR's Future | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW's Dax Harwood ahead of his AEW Dynamite match with Bryan Danielson. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League
Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Kurt Angle On Potentially Returning To The Ring: Maybe Down The Road, I Might Do A Tag Match
Kurt Angle comments on potentially returning to the ring. Angle is a Hall of Famer in both WWE and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), and he had a legendary career with both companies. He won the WWE Championship four times and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship six times. Angle retired from the ring following his loss to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He has stated that AEW offered him a 10-match deal, but he didn't accept it.
