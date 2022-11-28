ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW

WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. A hit-and-run...
FOUNTAIN, CO
95 Rock KKNN

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado governor visits memorial for victims of Club Q mass shooting

Colorado Humane Society collecting donations to help puppies for Giving Tuesday. Colorado Humane Society collecting donations to help puppies for Giving Tuesday. WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans. Updated: 9 hours ago. The crash happened on Las Vegas and Janitell during the morning...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit

WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. Alexis Nicole Wilkins pleaded guilty in connection to a teen's death in Colorado Springs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meet Wednesday the giraffe calf...
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado

UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
RYE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy