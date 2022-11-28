Read full article on original website
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple schools were cancelling classes for Friday as parts of Colorado braced for damaging wind forecasted Thursday night into Friday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities has a resource page with guidance when it comes to windstorm and power outage safety. Click here for all the information...
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
Damaging wind gusts possible tonight & Friday
High Wind Warnings are active for Colorado overnight and Friday. Wind gusts may approach 100 mph for parts of the viewing area.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Two rounds of snow to hit Colorado in upcoming days, hazards expected
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
WATCH: Colorado governor visits memorial for victims of Club Q mass shooting
Colorado Humane Society collecting donations to help puppies for Giving Tuesday.
National Home Care and Hospice month wraps up Wednesday
CPW rescued a buck that broke into the basement of a Colorado home. A hit-and-run crash involving a fire hydrant was under investigation 11/29/22. A man wanted by CSPD was taken into custody. Gov. Polis visits Club Q.
WILD WEATHER AHEAD: 6 weather alerts activated in Colorado at same time
In terms of weather hazards, upcoming hours are about to be pretty wild in Colorado, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing six different types of alerts for the state. Here's a breakdown of what warnings exist:. Winter Storm Warning: With a foot or more of snow approaching Colorado's mountains,...
Is Hard Kombucha the Latest Drink Trend Sweeping Across Colorado?
One of the latest trends in alcoholic beverages to be sweeping across Colorado involves a drink that some enjoy not just for the taste, but for health benefits as well. Get ready for hard kombucha to take the state by storm. What is Hard Kombucha?. In case you're not familiar,...
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit
WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. Alexis Nicole Wilkins pleaded guilty in connection to a teen's death in Colorado Springs.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour
A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
Wind chill of -34 degrees recorded on Colorado mountain pass
As winter weather blows through Colorado, many regions are seeing frigid temps with highs in the 20s expected around much of the state. At some of higher elevations spots, temperatures and wind chills have dropped to brutal lows. At Berthoud Pass, a high mountain pass located in central Colorado, temps...
Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch race
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado
UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
