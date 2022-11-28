(Ely Township, MI) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 2 vehicle crass in Ely Township. Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:47pm Tuesday on US-41 near County Road CKM. A southbound vehicle on the county road turned onto US-41 causing a crash with a westbound vehicle on the highway. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and both drivers were treated at the scene by EMS. Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and one driver has been lodged for operating while intoxicated. The accident is still under investigation.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO