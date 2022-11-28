Read full article on original website
West End groups announce Fall Programmatic Grant Awardees
(ISHPEMING, MI) – The West End Health Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2022 Fall Programmatic Grant Cycle. Seven organizations will share in a total of $30,000 in grants. Thomas Edmark, President of the West End Health Foundation, says the grants provide funding to organizations that “advance health...
NMU's Outdoor Recreation program featured in Outside Magazine
(Marquette, MI) - Northern Michigan University is one of 18 national higher education institutions highlighted in an outdoors magazine article on the outdoor recreation industry. The article, entitled “These Schools Can Help You Break into the Outdoor Industry,” says NMU’s program teaches students professional skills in a variety of outdoor-recreation...
USDA Announces $555,000 to Support Job Creation in Marquette
(EAST LANSING, MI)– The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development is awarding a $555,000 grant to improve economic development in Marquette. The Innovation Marquette Enterprise Corporation will use a Rural Innovation ‘Stronger Economy’ grant to create the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center. The center will provide outreach, incubator and accelerator services for outdoor recreation entrepreneurs. The project will provide space for developing and testing outdoor recreation innovation related to mobility, limited mobility, and autonomous drive systems and their products, services, and startup ventures. The project is expected to create 19 jobs in the outdoor recreation field.
UP Childrens Museum launches fundraiser to pay off building mortgage
(Marquette, MI) - The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum is launching a fundraiser to pay off the mortgage left on the building. It’s the final task for outgoing Executive Director and Founder Nheena Weyer Ittner before she retires. The museum will rename its Micro-Society exhibit “Nheena’s Neighborhood” in her honor.
Northern Arts & Culture: The Nutcracker Ballet returns to Marquette
Kaufman Auditorium and Second Skin Shop present the return of the Nutcracker Ballet after a few years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers of various kinds will bring the story to life on the Kaufman stage on Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Kurt Hauswirth spoke...
Two injured in Ely Township crash
(Ely Township, MI) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 2 vehicle crass in Ely Township. Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:47pm Tuesday on US-41 near County Road CKM. A southbound vehicle on the county road turned onto US-41 causing a crash with a westbound vehicle on the highway. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and both drivers were treated at the scene by EMS. Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and one driver has been lodged for operating while intoxicated. The accident is still under investigation.
