Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
NBC Miami
Shower Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida With Arrival of Latest Front
South Florida will be dodging raindrops Thursday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area. Yet another weak front is working our way Thursday and you'll notice the breeze and showers picking up. Highs will be a little cooler but still manage to hit about 84 degrees in Miami.
NBC Miami
South Florida High Schools Look to Advance in State Football Playoff Semifinals Friday
For six high school football teams from Miami-Dade and Broward, the chance to advance to the state championship games in the coming weeks takes place on Friday. The Florida High School Athletics Association state semifinals will have five of the South Florida teams hosting games. In Class 4M, Christopher Columbus...
Comments / 0