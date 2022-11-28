ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bazetta police say they have ‘person of interest’ in shots fired at Walmart

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoaJS_0jQEwQeo00

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say they have a person of interest that they believe may have been involved in a shooting outside of the Walmart in Bazetta earlier this month.

Bazetta Police Chief Christopher Herlinger provided a brief update on that case, as well as another death investigation in the township.

On Nov. 17, someone in a car fired a gun at another car in the parking lot of the Walmart at Millenium Boulevard off of State Route 5. No one was injured.

Warren police investigating shooting

Herlinger said it is likely that charges will be filed soon, though the investigation is ongoing. Police are currently waiting on the results of evidence testing in that case.

Bazetta police are also investigating another shooting on Nov. 16 on North Park Avenue. A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Herlinger said police are still interviewing members of the community and waiting for the results of evidence testing.

Police have previously said that the shootings are not related and that they don’t believe anyone in the community is in immediate danger.

Those with information on either case are asked to call 330-638-5503 and ask to speak with Detective Patrick Swiger. To reach someone after normal business hours, call 330-675-2730.

“We would especially like to thank the members of the community who have come forward with information for both cases. This, along with a team effort by your officers during the investigations, has allowed us to proceed closer to resolutions in these cases while continuing to protect and serve our community,” Herlinger said in a statement issued to WKBN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

WKBN

WKBN

