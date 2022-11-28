ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

New numbers show rise in fentanyl deaths in Travis County this year

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOPJX_0jQEwLUP00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- The number of fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths across Travis County has been on a steady rise this year, according to new numbers released Monday.

"We are on track to double the number of overdose and fentanyl deaths this year," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office, fentanyl overdose deaths rose 237% between 2020 and 2021. So far this year, Brown said, 118 fentanyl-related deaths have occurred in just the first six months of 2022.

Through the end of June, county officials reported 199 total overdoses, compared to 308 for the entire year of 2021.

The percentage of fentanyl-related overdoses compared to other overdoses is also increasing. Fentanyl was responsible for 38% of overdoses in 2021, compared to 59% so far in 2022.

County officials say they hope to get some help from the Texas Legislature. Right now, fentanyl test strips are illegal under the Texas Controlled Substances Act because they're considered drug paraphernalia. Several bills have been filed to change that, in both the Texas House and Senate.

The efforts follow other county efforts, including declaring fentanyl overdoses a public health crisis. $500,000 in funds have been set aside for overdose prevention efforts, prevention kits, and increasing the availability of Narcan in the community.

"We're buying every bit we can get [under the] contract with Cardinal Pharmaceuticals," said Brown. "APH was able to get 9,000 of the [nasal spray] injectables and have distributed them. 840 boxes of Narcan, each box has two doses."

County leaders will also vote on providing $175,000 in funding towards the Communities in Recovery program, which will provide peer-based support in East and South Austin to create relationships for those that want recovery.

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Man jumps onto victim's hood, bangs on windshield with knife following East Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a victim with a knife a following a crash. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. in reference to a person with a knife on the hood of another vehicle. The affidavit said the man was banging on the windshield with the knife.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD releases bodycam footage from Nov. 15 incident where officer shoots, kills man

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Police Department continues investigating an officer-involved shooting, they released bodycam footage from the Nov. 15 incident on Thursday. APD officers first responded to a 911 call received around 12:30 a.m. where the caller stated there was a man with a gun outside a house in the 2200 block of South Third Street. The caller later said the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it at his own home.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage

Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Fight for justice continues for Salyer family

After over a year of waiting for justice to be served, Bonnie and Rodney Salyer, parents of deceased Texas State student Austin Salyer, finally await a final court hearing on Jan. 6. On Sept. 16, 2021, Austin was killed by negligent gunfire while sleeping in his apartment at The Lyndon...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

County contracts with Brazos, Bell for juvenile detention

Gonzales County on Nov. 14 agreed to additional contracts for secure, short-term detention services for juvenile offenders with both Brazos and Bell County during their regular meeting. The reason for contracting with those counties and six others — San Patricio, Fort Bend, Hays, Guadalupe, Victoria and Grayson — is a...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

3 UT Austin students safe following attempted robbery near campus

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police and University of Texas at Austin police (UTPD) are investigating an attempted robbery of three UT Austin students. UTPD said on Nov. 30, around 3:45 p.m., three UT Austin students were walking near 24th and Guadalupe St. when a man approached them demanding money. When the victims walked away, they realized the man was armed with a knife.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspicious death in Southeast Austin under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in Southeast Austin. Investigators say they received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. After talking to people who were nearby, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car. Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the victim dead...
AUSTIN, TX
texasbreaking.com

Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin

A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
588
Followers
468
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy