New numbers show rise in fentanyl deaths in Travis County this year

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- The number of fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths across Travis County has been on a steady rise this year, according to new numbers released Monday.

"We are on track to double the number of overdose and fentanyl deaths this year," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office, fentanyl overdose deaths rose 237% between 2020 and 2021. So far this year, Brown said, 118 fentanyl-related deaths have occurred in just the first six months of 2022.

Through the end of June, county officials reported 199 total overdoses, compared to 308 for the entire year of 2021.

The percentage of fentanyl-related overdoses compared to other overdoses is also increasing. Fentanyl was responsible for 38% of overdoses in 2021, compared to 59% so far in 2022.

County officials say they hope to get some help from the Texas Legislature. Right now, fentanyl test strips are illegal under the Texas Controlled Substances Act because they're considered drug paraphernalia. Several bills have been filed to change that, in both the Texas House and Senate.

The efforts follow other county efforts, including declaring fentanyl overdoses a public health crisis. $500,000 in funds have been set aside for overdose prevention efforts, prevention kits, and increasing the availability of Narcan in the community.

"We're buying every bit we can get [under the] contract with Cardinal Pharmaceuticals," said Brown. "APH was able to get 9,000 of the [nasal spray] injectables and have distributed them. 840 boxes of Narcan, each box has two doses."

County leaders will also vote on providing $175,000 in funding towards the Communities in Recovery program, which will provide peer-based support in East and South Austin to create relationships for those that want recovery.