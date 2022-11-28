BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A felon convicted for first degree murder was sentenced to 49 years to life in prison Tuesday morning, according to court records. John Hardison was found guilty of five counts on Oct. 25 for his role in the murder of Brian Dickerson at the La Mirage motel on Union Avenue in 2020. His counts were as follows: First degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited of owning a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and possession of cocaine for sale.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO