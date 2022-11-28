Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Celebrating the holidays with North of the River
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Jasmin LoBasso from the North of the River spoke with Aaron Perlman about upcoming events and activities in our community. The upcoming Christmas Parade will be on December 10th at 10 a.m. To learn more about the parade or Santa's Mailbox click here.
Bakersfield Now
New Bakersfield comedy club hosts grand opening
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — They say laughter is good for the soul, and The Well Comedy Club is officially open to bring some fun to anybody looking for a great time here in the Central Valley. The Well Comedy Club had a full house Thursday night for the club's...
Bakersfield Now
The Arts Council of Kern brings back First Friday Art Walk
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's the first Friday of December and the Arts Council of Kern is bringing back a special night of art and fun. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many arts events were on a halt. As businesses and organizations continue to move past the pandemic, the...
Bakersfield Now
Delano school students bring a Kern County Christmas tree to D.C.
DELANO, California — Nueva Vista Language Academy was chosen this year to represent California at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington D.C. Each student was asked to decorate one ornament with something they thought represented California. These ornaments are now on the California state tree in D.C.
Bakersfield Now
Insider Holiday Hair Hacks From an Expert/Author
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The holiday party season is here, and while dressing up in ugly holiday sweaters is a must, so is styling your hair. Author and Your Hair Care Expert, Rose Bonner, is here to offer fabulous holiday hair tips to look your best and turn heads this holiday season.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fire Department announces death of firefighter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday afternoon the death of a 61-year-old firefighter. In a news release, KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said "We are saddened to announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter. On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old.”
Bakersfield Now
Report: Bakersfield named city with worst air quality in U.S.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield tops the American Lung Association's 2022 State of the Air report as the U.S metro city with the worst air quality. Two other Central Valley cities are tied for second worst, Fresno and Visalia. Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District said this is...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect wanted for shooting at East Bakersfield liquor store
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying and finding a shooting suspect from the Country Corner Liquor Store in East Bakersfield. The incident happened June 28, 2022 at the liquor store, located in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
Bakersfield Now
One hurt, damages made after oil rig explosion on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in critical condition after an oil rig explosion on California Avenue, near Easton Drive Friday morning. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, crews responded to a call around 8:30 for a possible oil rig explosion on California Avenue and Easton Drive. When...
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Bakersfield Now
Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn musical stops by the Eyewitness News studios for a preview
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — From a farmhouse to a fabulous inn, Starts Theatre Restaurant is putting on a musical of a classic film, where one man is looking to salvage his chance at love. The performance revolves around the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show...
Bakersfield Now
Police search for suspect that burglarized East Bakersfield Home Depot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect from the Home Depot on Mount Vernon Avenue in October. The incident happened on Oct. 23 around 3:20 a.m. when the man seen on camera burglarized the Home Depot, located a 2655 Mount Vernon Avenue, according to police.
Bakersfield Now
Parents in Bakersfield talk about cyber security, after catfishing murder in Riverside
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Fears of online catfishing are high after a Riverside teen's family was killed by someone she was talking to online and pretending to be someone else. "There's so much stuff out there that I just don't want them to be effected by and a lot...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO arrest gunman they say shot at deputies in Rosamond
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was arrested following a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond. On December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., KCSO deputies were called to the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond, in response to multiple calls about a person who was checking car door handles.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for man wanted for vehicle burglary on McDonald Way
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle burglary in southwest Bakersfield. BPD said it happened on November 7th in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, near Belle Terrance. The suspect is described as Hispanic...
Bakersfield Now
Missing teen returned home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (7 p.m.) Nunez was found and returned home, said police. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help find an at-risk 15-year-old girl. They are looking for Jasmin Nunez, who was last seen near the 400 block of S. Haley Street...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: 67-year-old man killed in crash near Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 67-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Heath Road, near Rosedale Highway Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a call on December 2, 2022 at around 4:10 a.m. on Heath Road, south of Clarisse Street about a person hit by a car.
Bakersfield Now
Felon receives 49 years to life in La Mirage motel fatal shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A felon convicted for first degree murder was sentenced to 49 years to life in prison Tuesday morning, according to court records. John Hardison was found guilty of five counts on Oct. 25 for his role in the murder of Brian Dickerson at the La Mirage motel on Union Avenue in 2020. His counts were as follows: First degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited of owning a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and possession of cocaine for sale.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO hold press conference on Dec. 2 deputy-involved shooting
Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond leaving one deputy shot in the forehead five weeks on the job. According to KCSO, at around 3 a.m., deputies were called to the Sierra Visa Mobile Home Park...
Bakersfield Now
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Sison, accused hate crime suspect that vandalized black Delano church
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Sison is accused of vandalizing the New Allen African Episcopal Church in Delano, spray-painting racial slurs across the building. The historic black church has been vandalized three times in the last five months. 33-year-old Kyle Sison is behind bars after being accused of vandalizing...
