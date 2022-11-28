ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in death of man shot in neck in the Bronx

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to locate a vehicle sought in connection to the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx last week.

The license plate last seen on the vehicle sought were New York plates K14NUZ, authorities said.

Photo credit NYPD

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street in Wakefield on Thursday, Nov. 25, shortly before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 23-year-old Elijah Dukuray unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck.

EMS responded and transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

1010WINS

