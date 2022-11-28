Read full article on original website
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
54 Michigan school districts must partner with state after being flagged as low-achieving
LANSING, Mich. — Dozens of school districts will have to team up with the state to try and improve their students' academic performances and graduation rates, according to the Michigan Department of Education. More Michigan schools are being flagged as low-achieving, the department's 2021-2022 school year report shows. More...
Giving Tuesday supports non-profits in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The season of giving has begun and what better way to start it than Giving Tuesday, and it's not too late to chip in. The campaign aimed at supporting nonprofits worldwide began a decade ago. In northern Michigan, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan...
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
'A huge, huge number': Michigan COVID-19 deaths surpass 40,000
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new milestone in Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 was hit this week. On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,831 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 additional deaths from the last week. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 40,085 since the pandemic began.
Federal grant to create program to help formerly incarcerated secure employment
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The state of Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant to launch a new initiative designed at reducing re-offenses and increasing employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced on Wednesday. The...
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
New Survey: Michigan above the mark in snowplow driver staffing
For the past few years, local road commissions and MDOT have had a tough time finding snowplow drivers. While many states still have this problem, Michigan is in a much better place this year.
You can send a card or letter to a Michigan veteran to bring joy this holiday season
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ encourages Michiganders to spread holiday cheer by sending a card or letter to veteran members. “The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community...
Michigan car crash survivor still waiting for caregiver benefits
While insurance companies must reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, many are still waiting for their benefits. Car crash survivor Alva Robinson is suing for the money to pay caregivers.
MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
MSP to target speeding drivers across Michigan for next 3 months
Lead-footed drivers in Michigan, beware: Law enforcement is coming for you. Michigan police agencies are cracking down on speeders statewide for the next three months to cut down on the number of crashes, deaths and injuries, according to the state Office of Highway Safety Planning. ...
What population decline means for Michigan and its residents
Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
Temporary pause on food assistance produce program lifts in January
Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks Program, which offers people on food assistance matching dollars on produce purchases and has been partially on hold since Aug. 1 at grocery stores, is expected to resume in January with a lower cap on benefits. When it’s fully operational, the Double Up Food Bucks...
If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately
Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
