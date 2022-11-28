ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Giving Tuesday supports non-profits in northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The season of giving has begun and what better way to start it than Giving Tuesday, and it's not too late to chip in. The campaign aimed at supporting nonprofits worldwide began a decade ago. In northern Michigan, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan...
WOOD

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Tv20detroit.com

'A huge, huge number': Michigan COVID-19 deaths surpass 40,000

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new milestone in Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 was hit this week. On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,831 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 additional deaths from the last week. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 40,085 since the pandemic began.
UpNorthLive.com

Federal grant to create program to help formerly incarcerated secure employment

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The state of Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant to launch a new initiative designed at reducing re-offenses and increasing employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced on Wednesday. The...
WILX-TV

MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
wdet.org

What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
9&10 News

If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately

Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
Detroit News

Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023

One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
