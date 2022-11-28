ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
supertalk929.com

Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation

Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead

News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
GATE CITY, VA
wcyb.com

3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot

A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
WHITESBURG, TN
993thex.com

Speeding, Leads To More Serious Charges For Johnson City Man And Woman

A man and his female passenger, who were stopped on a speeding violation have much more to deal with after Johnson City Police find various amounts of illegal narcotics along with a stolen handgun. Melvin Stevenson, the driver of the vehicle was stopped for speeding near W Market and Veterans Way. Following a search, Stevenson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery and sell, driving on a suspended license, speeding and simple possession. Officers also arrested Scottie Buck, the passenger in the vehicle for possession of a handgun. Both are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court while being held on a 20 thousand dollars bond each.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton Police searching for two in relation to fatal shooting

UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. Glass, 31, of Elizabethton. Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas and Miller. To submit an anonymous tip […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
SALTVILLE, VA
WJHL

Man jailed for fatal 2016 pursuit crashes into THP trooper on Tuesday: police

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man jailed in Washington County for killing a passenger during a 2016 police pursuit was involved in another high-speed chase Tuesday that injured one. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hammonds II in a preliminary report that detailed the Nov. 29 incident. Troopers had […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport police investigating after husband and wife found dead

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a husband and his wife were found dead Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road after the man and woman were found dead by a family member. Michael Warner, 66, and Loretta Warner,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified

BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy