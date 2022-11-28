Man, 68, stabbed in back in Staten Island NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 68-year-old man was stabbed inside of a Staten Island NYCHA complex Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was inside of 168 Brabant Street in Mariners Harbor around 12:30 p.m. when he was stabbed in the back, police said.

Emergency responders transported the man to Richmond University Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the assault, according to officials. A source told Staten Island Advance that the victim likely knows his attacker.