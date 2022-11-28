Why Raiders’ Maxx Crosby should be considered the NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Maxx Crosby should be named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Yes, we know there are six games left in the season and the Raiders are 4-7, but Crosby has done plenty enough causing headaches for opponents.

Crosby made one big play after another in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory over the Seahawks.

It was his disruption in overtime that gave his team a chance to win the game when he forced Geno Smith into throwing the ball away on third down with Seattle threatening to score the winning field goal.

Instead, the Raiders got the ball back and Josh Jacobs ended the game on the next play, an 86-yard touchdown run.

Crosby finished the game with four total tackles (three solo), a team-high 1.5 sacks (for 8.5 yards for loss), one tackle for loss and six quarterback hits.

But wait, there’s more.

He forced two Seattle punts late in the game to help secure the victory, one with a bull-rush sack and then the OT quarterback hit.

“Just trust in your preparation,” Crosby said. “It’s a game of chess. All game long I know I’m going to get different looks. I know I’m going to get slides, different protections, and I’ve just got to trust my work, not panic and just be ready when it’s my moment. I’ve just got to be there for my teammates, and that’s what I try to do every single time, especially in the big moments.”

His six sacks on third down are tied for the most in the NFL and his 10 quarterback hits on third down rank tied for fourth in the league.

Crosby’s six quarterback hits in the game were a single-game career high and the most by a Raiders defender in a game since Khalil Mack’s seven in 2015. He has 10.5 sacks this season, the fourth-most in the NFL and the most by a Raiders defender through the first 11 games of a season since 2005 (Derrick Burgess, 11.0).

According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby had seven pressures, four quarterback hits, two sacks and a hurry against Seattle to finish with a 78.9 pass-rushing grade. PFF said he had a 20.9% pass-rush win rate.

PFF said Crosby has 45 pressures, 11 sacks, 11 hits and 23 hurries this season.

It’s not just us singing his praises. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger feels Crosby should get the top defensive award.

Front-runners for award

Crosby is not the betting favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons (-1000), 49ers’ Nick Bosa (+1400) and Patriots’ Matthew Judon (+1600) ahead of Crosby (+2000).

The Cowboys, 49ers and Patriots have records above .500. But if Crosby continues his dominance and the Raiders keep winning, then his odds will improve.