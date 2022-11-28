Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
3rd man suspected in catalytic converter theft ring arrested, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A third man suspected in a series of catalytic converter thefts is now in custody at the Clay County Jail, reveal documents obtained Wednesday by News4JAX. Jail records show the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Hintz, 42, of Jacksonville, on eight counts of...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2018 could face death penalty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The penalty phase for Eric Lamar Jackson, who’s convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018, is expected to go to the jury Friday. The jury will determine whether to recommend that Jackson should be put to death for shooting and killing Nekecheana Phillips in front of her young children. Florida law stipulates that for him to receive the death penalty, all 12 jurors must recommend it.
News4Jax.com
Attorney for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, files exhibits in support of venue change request
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The lawyer for Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, on Wednesday filed exhibits in support of a motion seeking a change of venue, as well as a new motion. The exhibits include hundreds of pages of media stories, with the...
News4Jax.com
At least 1 dead in crash on Merrill Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash around 9:15 Thursday night on Merrill Road at the intersection of Arlex Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Several police units were on scene, which was near the Terry Parker Baptist Church. An elderly male was...
News4Jax.com
JSO cracks down on DUI traffic violations, vows to make highways safer this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday at an afternoon news conference the results of a recent operation that led to 33 DUI-related arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. At the conference, newly sworn-in Sheriff T.K. Waters said the sheriff’s office will have a “renewed focus” on...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man accused of killing brother-in-law ruled not competent for prosecution
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville man who in February was accused of killing his brother-in-law in front of his Westside home has been ruled not competent for prosecution, according to legal records obtained Tuesday by News4JAX. The defense hired a psychologist to do a mental competency evaluation, while the...
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in death of 65-year-old woman whose body was found in Mandarin home on Valentine’s Day: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nine and a half months after a woman was found dead in a home in Mandarin on Valentine’s Day, a man has been arrested in connection with her death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Officers said they were called about 6:45 a.m. Feb....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, shooting her sister in 2017 gets life sentences
JACKSONVILLE;Fla. – A man convicted of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, and the attempted murder of her sister, was sentenced on Thursday to prison. A jury found Chad Absher, 37, guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder last month. Absher...
News4Jax.com
Clay County woman takes plea deal in case where 200+ animals were removed from property
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County woman has accepted a plea deal in connection to a case where hundreds of animals were found in October 2021 living on a property in what the sheriff called deplorable conditions. According to a prior civil petition, 266 animals were removed from...
News4Jax.com
Callahan man jumps over guardrail, lands 35 feet below while trying to escape police: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Callahan man is in critical condition after police said he jumped nearly 35 feet off an overpass onto Interstate 95 in an attempt to avoid police Monday night. According to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX, Tamar Way, 39, of Callahan, fled from Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
Crime alert: Reward up to $50K for information in armed robberies of USPS mail carriers
PALATKA, Fla. – The United States Postal Service on Tuesday announced it’s offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible after two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Putnam County. The first armed robbery...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville community garden torn apart by vandals turns over new leaf thanks to kindness of strangers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville hit hard by vandalism is on the way to flourishing once again, thanks to the kindness of strangers. White Harvest Farms on Moncrief Road has been around for nearly 100 years. It’s on the property of African American philanthropist Eartha M. M. White.
News4Jax.com
City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
News4Jax.com
Clay County launches new app for residents to report issues, request services
CLAY COUNTY; Fla. – If you live in Clay County and have been wondering where you can report your missed trash collections or other neighborhood concerns — that process just got easier. Clay County launched a new app, available for Apple or Android users, that residents can use...
News4Jax.com
Treatment program for first responders offers hope for group at high-risk for cancer
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – First responders, particularly firefighters, are at a higher risk of getting cancer because of what they can be exposed to while doing their jobs. Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center has a special program that helps them navigate treatment. So far, 21 first responders have gone through the program since it started less than two years ago.
News4Jax.com
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida...
News4Jax.com
Duval County residents can now apply for rental and utility assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County residents can start applying for rent or utility bill assistance starting Wednesday, Nov. 30. This is a part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the city of Jacksonville to help residents who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has more than $3 million left to aid people in need.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Excess trash hauled away after complaints from residents at Towers of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors note: Since the original publication of this article, the owner of the housing complex contacted News4JAX with new information, which has been added to this article. The owner of a Jacksonville housing community for seniors said they are beginning to clean up piles of trash...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Contractors say local apartment management company late on tens of thousands of dollars in payments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the I-TEAM reported about complaints about poor living conditions at an Arlington apartment complex, contractors told News4JAX payment from the management company that oversees that complex and six others in Jacksonville has lagged or not come at all. A local security contractor tells the I-TEAM...
