JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The penalty phase for Eric Lamar Jackson, who’s convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018, is expected to go to the jury Friday. The jury will determine whether to recommend that Jackson should be put to death for shooting and killing Nekecheana Phillips in front of her young children. Florida law stipulates that for him to receive the death penalty, all 12 jurors must recommend it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO