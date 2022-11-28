ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2018 could face death penalty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The penalty phase for Eric Lamar Jackson, who’s convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018, is expected to go to the jury Friday. The jury will determine whether to recommend that Jackson should be put to death for shooting and killing Nekecheana Phillips in front of her young children. Florida law stipulates that for him to receive the death penalty, all 12 jurors must recommend it.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

At least 1 dead in crash on Merrill Road, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash around 9:15 Thursday night on Merrill Road at the intersection of Arlex Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Several police units were on scene, which was near the Terry Parker Baptist Church. An elderly male was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Treatment program for first responders offers hope for group at high-risk for cancer

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – First responders, particularly firefighters, are at a higher risk of getting cancer because of what they can be exposed to while doing their jobs. Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center has a special program that helps them navigate treatment. So far, 21 first responders have gone through the program since it started less than two years ago.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News4Jax.com

Duval County residents can now apply for rental and utility assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County residents can start applying for rent or utility bill assistance starting Wednesday, Nov. 30. This is a part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the city of Jacksonville to help residents who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has more than $3 million left to aid people in need.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

