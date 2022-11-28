ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
MENIFEE, CA
993thex.com

Fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Gray, Tennessee

A fugitive wanted in Wisconsin was arrested in Gray, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A report says deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 36, where a K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers found less than six grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The driver was...
GRAY, TN
Fontana Herald News

Arson suspect is shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officer

An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said. The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
993thex.com

Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center

A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
993thex.com

North Carolina man charged after trying to bring meth into local jail

A North Carolina man has additional felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. According to a report, Isaac Ollis, 36, of Bakersville, NC was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

