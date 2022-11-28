Read full article on original website
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Fugitive in North Carolina caught while speeding in Johnson City school zone
A fugitive wanted in North Carolina was apprehended after he was caught speeding through a school zone in Johnson City. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies stopped Jamoral Hill, 26, of Kingsport on Friday morning when he was seen speeding through the Topper Academy school zone. Hill is...
Mt. San Antonio College former employee arrested in killing of school tram driver
A former employee of Mt. San Antonio College has been arrested for allegedly running down and killing a 63-year-old tram driver at the school, officials said Friday.
Robbery Suspect Allegedly Opens Fire on Deputies, Manhunt Underway
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot at deputies Friday evening. At approximately 7:42 p.m., Dec. 2, a Lancaster deputy requested emergency traffic regarding a robbery suspect who was...
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
Fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Gray, Tennessee
A fugitive wanted in Wisconsin was arrested in Gray, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A report says deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 36, where a K9 alerted on the vehicle. Officers found less than six grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia. The driver was...
Arson suspect is shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officer
An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said. The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center
A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
Avenatti Faces Years More in Prison at OC Sentencing
Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to face years in federal prison when he is sentenced in a Santa Ana courtroom on Monday.
Man exposes himself on Metro train; rider tries to report it but was turned away
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on video exposing himself on Metro's Green Line, but when another rider went to report it he said he was turned away as Metro could do nothing about it. A man, who rides the Metro daily, recorded cellphone video of a man exposing...
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
North Carolina man charged after trying to bring meth into local jail
A North Carolina man has additional felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. According to a report, Isaac Ollis, 36, of Bakersville, NC was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found...
CA trucking firm owner sentenced for deadly blast
A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
