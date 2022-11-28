PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law requires an annual independent audit of the South Dakota Retirement System and the three reports for the past year came back as “clean opinions,” according to the Eide Bailly partner whose four-member team did the financial check-up. Lealan Miller told SDRS trustees on Thursday there were no breakdowns in internal controls, there were “really strong controls” over the significant number of alternative investments and nowhere was management found to be overriding those controls.

