Lost World War II airman finally comes home to South Dakota
EUREKA, S.D. (KXNET) — The recently-identified remains of a U.S. Air Force soldier killed during the second world war will finally be coming home. Walter Nies, a resident of Eureka, South Dakota, was a member of the 96th Bombardment Squadron, 2nd Bombardment Group (Heavy) of the 15th Air Force during World War II. During the […]
KELOLAND TV
Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
KELOLAND TV
Abrupt changes to the weather today; Strong winds and snow ahead
An arctic cold front is diving into KELOLAND this morning. Some snow is developing in western KELOLAND, a trend that will expanding to the east through the day. Winter weather advisories have been posted across much of northern KELOLAND, including Buffalo, Mobridge, and Aberdeen. The combination of strong wind, falling temperatures, reduced visibilities, and snow will lead to some hazardous travel.
KELOLAND TV
Fair news: SDRS audits for past year were ‘clean’
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law requires an annual independent audit of the South Dakota Retirement System and the three reports for the past year came back as “clean opinions,” according to the Eide Bailly partner whose four-member team did the financial check-up. Lealan Miller told SDRS trustees on Thursday there were no breakdowns in internal controls, there were “really strong controls” over the significant number of alternative investments and nowhere was management found to be overriding those controls.
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
brookingsradio.com
Body of kidnapping victim found in northeast South Dakota
The body of a missing Aberdeen man who was the victim in a suspected kidnapping was discovered Thursday evening. According to Aberdeen police, FBI agents located the body Simon Deng in rural northeast South Dakota. Authorities have classified this case as a homicide. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua...
