ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Lost World War II airman finally comes home to South Dakota

EUREKA, S.D. (KXNET) — The recently-identified remains of a U.S. Air Force soldier killed during the second world war will finally be coming home. Walter Nies, a resident of Eureka, South Dakota, was a member of the 96th Bombardment Squadron, 2nd Bombardment Group (Heavy) of the 15th Air Force during World War II. During the […]
EUREKA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Abrupt changes to the weather today; Strong winds and snow ahead

An arctic cold front is diving into KELOLAND this morning. Some snow is developing in western KELOLAND, a trend that will expanding to the east through the day. Winter weather advisories have been posted across much of northern KELOLAND, including Buffalo, Mobridge, and Aberdeen. The combination of strong wind, falling temperatures, reduced visibilities, and snow will lead to some hazardous travel.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fair news: SDRS audits for past year were ‘clean’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law requires an annual independent audit of the South Dakota Retirement System and the three reports for the past year came back as “clean opinions,” according to the Eide Bailly partner whose four-member team did the financial check-up. Lealan Miller told SDRS trustees on Thursday there were no breakdowns in internal controls, there were “really strong controls” over the significant number of alternative investments and nowhere was management found to be overriding those controls.
ABERDEEN, SD
brookingsradio.com

Body of kidnapping victim found in northeast South Dakota

The body of a missing Aberdeen man who was the victim in a suspected kidnapping was discovered Thursday evening. According to Aberdeen police, FBI agents located the body Simon Deng in rural northeast South Dakota. Authorities have classified this case as a homicide. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua...
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy