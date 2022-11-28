Read full article on original website
LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon. Deputies believed that Torres was in danger due to a possible cognitive impairment. But, Torres was found by investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
Durham police employee charged with murder of 25-year-old after wrong man initially arrested
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham Police Department employee is in custody on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder. Marcus Woods was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyler Young, but that action came after authorities wrongfully arrested another man. On Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded...
Durham police arrest false suspect in homicide, new suspect is employee with cops: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police mistakenly arrested a suspect they believed was involved in a homicide on Nov. 22. and have now identified a new suspect. On Nov. 22, Durham officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street. After arriving, they found 25-year-old Tyler Young with a gunshot wound.
Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County
After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
3 charged with murder after man found stabbed to death in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people face murder charges after a man was found stabbed to death in Raleigh on Wednesday, police said. The Raleigh Police Department said Elaine Neal, 53; Brian Wynn, 49; and Tiffany Daly, 38 were arrested Thursday and each charged with murder. The arrests came...
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
DURHAM, N.C. — One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare. Suzie Gooding said the views...
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
Man found dead in ditch in Robeson County neighborhood
MAXTON, N.C. — A man was found dead Tuesday in a ditch between two homes. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road. A man, identified as Joshua Hunt, 28, was found in a ditch. Hunt was...
Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said is a “trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters” across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville. A 911 call claimed that...
Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
Wake County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Raleigh 5-year-old boy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night. A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed over the phone to CBS 17 that they are currently looking for five-year-old Montrell Copeland. Montrell is...
