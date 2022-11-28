Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Investigators say several eyewitnesses told them that they heard Pelfery say he was going to start a wildfire on Mary and Plymale Ridge.

Three people told police they actually saw him set the fire which authorities say sparked two wildfires.

The large fires kept crews busy for several days and endangered homes.

Pelfrey’s bond was set to $5,000 and officials say he was able to post that bond.

