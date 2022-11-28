ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

q957.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Three COVID-19 deaths and 1105 new cases reported in South Dakota

Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3099. There have been 1105 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 74. There have been 268,797 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
sdpb.org

Winter weather system leads to icy roads in parts of South Dakota

One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE

