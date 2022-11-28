Read full article on original website
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Preparing to burn your slash piles in the Black Hills? Check out these tips to stay safe
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As western South Dakota residents prepare to burn their slash piles, county officials are reminding people to burn with caution. Fire Administrator for Pennington County Jerome Harvey offers advice for people needing to burn their discarded materials. What is a slash pile?. According to the International...
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
Three COVID-19 deaths and 1105 new cases reported in South Dakota
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3099. There have been 1105 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 74. There have been 268,797 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
Man previously charged with murder of SD native released from custody
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington state judge has released a man who was arrested for murder in the 1994 homicide of a South Dakota native. According to court papers, the state doesn’t think it has enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Audrey...
South Dakota AG Mark Vargo hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s attorney general has announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
South Dakota soybean checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from the soybean checkoff that was used by Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork. The organization used the funds to purchase 20,000 pounds of...
West River school districts get a share of $3 million innovative equipment grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Belle Fourche, Meade, and Rapid City are among 17 South Dakota school districts sharing in a $3 million grant to implement emerging technology and modern equipment in district career and technical education. “The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing...
There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
Winter weather system leads to icy roads in parts of South Dakota
One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January
(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Lower Brule woman sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer
A Lower Brule woman convicted of Assaulting a Federal Officer was sentenced by a federal judge in U.S. District Court. Chassidy Crazy Bull, age 20, was sentenced to seven months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, $7,968.10 in restitution, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
