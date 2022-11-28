One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO