Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO