Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Juliana Cerda and Alejandro Cruz Cadena, $535. SAC Finance Inc. v. Joshua M. Cruz-Cavins, $8,440.75. Debra Kester v. Glen Douthitt, $610. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Jenna D. Holley, $2,948.74.
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on CR 1350N, 300 feet west of CR 400W near Milford. Driver: Courtney Hochstetler, 27, Raggedy Ann Road, Cromwell. Driver swerved to miss a deer, and left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — UPDATED
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Oct. 30, 1930. On July 2, 1955, he married Sharon A. Thompson; she preceded him in death. Bill is survived by...
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
Arvada Lee Trickle
Arvada Lee Trickle, 74, Laketon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Arvada was born May 26, 1948. Arvada married Kent Trickle on Oct. 5, 1969; he survives in Laketon. She is also survived by her son, Andy (Melanie) Trickle, Fort Wayne; daughter, Amanda (Kevin) Shambarger,...
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
Larry Mock — UPDATED
Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Timothy Lee Anglin
Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
Marlene Uecker — UPDATED
Marlene Uecker, 85, Churubusco, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cedar Ridge, Fort Wayne. She was born July 2, 1937. Marlene was married to Bernard Uecker on June 29, 1963; he preceded her in death. Marlene is survived by two sons, Nick (Deb) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; a brother,...
Thomas Fisher — PENDING
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Mark Peterson
Mark A. Peterson, 66, Lucerne, formerly of Monterey, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital, Kokomo. He was born Feb. 1, 1956. He married Jennifer L. (Ashbaugh) Peterson; she survives in Lucerne. He is also survived by his son, Matt Peterson, Monterey; sisters, Jenny (Michael) McGraw,...
John Coy — PENDING
John Coy, 70, Syracuse, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
