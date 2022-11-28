WATCH: Huff press conference after final home game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football took down Georgia State, 28-23, in their final home game of the 2022 season.

Check out head coach Charles Huff’s full postgame press conference above!

Below are some of the players, including quarterback Cam Fancher, running back Khalan Laborn, and defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander.

Up next: the Herd waits to see their bowl announcement.

