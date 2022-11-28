Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls causes fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 1 p.m., fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck hits light pole, SF police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. today near the intersection of 19th Street and Southeastern. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND reporter Carter Schmidt that a garbage truck hit a light pole. Apparently, a car then hit the garbage truck. The crash area...
KELOLAND TV
Very light snow tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 1
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s near 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. We have a stronger south wind helping warm us up today but that wind will switch around to cool us off heading into Friday. We have mostly clear skies this afternoon but that changes through the overnight hours.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion woman dies in Nov. 26 I-29 pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion is the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 26 crash on Interstate 29 one mile north of North Sioux City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Taylor was walking in the northbound driving lane of the I-29 when...
q957.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
KELOLAND TV
Investigators seek cause for Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city. Officials say it happened in the 500 block of South Holly Avenue just before 7 o’clock Tuesday morning. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming...
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
drgnews.com
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
KELOLAND TV
How snow impacts time, distance to stop your car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND has missed out on the recent snow, that will soon change. So it’s time to be reminded of your winter weather driving skills. As light snow moves west to east across southern KELOLAND tonight, don’t be surprised to see snow...
KELOLAND TV
60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
more955.com
Names released of fatalities in two-vehicle crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Names have been released of the two people who died last Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
Comments / 0