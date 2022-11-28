ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
CHANCELLOR, SD
KELOLAND TV

Garbage truck hits light pole, SF police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. today near the intersection of 19th Street and Southeastern. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND reporter Carter Schmidt that a garbage truck hit a light pole. Apparently, a car then hit the garbage truck. The crash area...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Very light snow tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 1

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s near 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. We have a stronger south wind helping warm us up today but that wind will switch around to cool us off heading into Friday. We have mostly clear skies this afternoon but that changes through the overnight hours.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vermillion woman dies in Nov. 26 I-29 pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion is the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 26 crash on Interstate 29 one mile north of North Sioux City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Taylor was walking in the northbound driving lane of the I-29 when...
VERMILLION, SD
q957.com

Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29

VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Investigators seek cause for Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city. Officials say it happened in the 500 block of South Holly Avenue just before 7 o’clock Tuesday morning. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point

BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How snow impacts time, distance to stop your car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND has missed out on the recent snow, that will soon change. So it’s time to be reminded of your winter weather driving skills. As light snow moves west to east across southern KELOLAND tonight, don’t be surprised to see snow...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Names released of fatalities in two-vehicle crash north of Scotland

SCOTLAND, S.D. – Names have been released of the two people who died last Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
SCOTLAND, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

