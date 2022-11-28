ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault New Holiday Tradition Grows Out of COVID

At least one good thing came out of the pandemic in Faribault. The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department wanted to come up with a safe way to celebrate the holidays during the COVID pandemic in 2020. They came up with a decorated tree idea whereby businesses would sponsor the trees...
FARIBAULT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

5 Twin Cities Holiday Activities

While the snow is here to stay there are still cool things to do in the winter, especially around the twin cities. If you are looking for a couple of holiday things to do, I got a list for you. Holiday Exhibition at American Swedish Institute. Now through January 8th,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

IRIS Faribault Turkey Trot Not Wobbly

Townsquare Media Faribault-Owatonna was proud once again to be the presenting sponsor of the IRIS Turkey Trot. IRIS founder Diana Kelly told those gathered at the Faribault Middle School the organization had surpassed it's fundraising goal before people hit the streets to run or walk. The Turkey Trot has become...
FARIBAULT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

The Minnesota Ice Maze Is Now Part Of Winter SKOLstice In Eagan

The massive Minnesota Ice Maze has a new home this year in Eagan at the Minnesota Vikings Headquarters for the annual Winter SKOLstice event. The maze was in Stillwater for the last two years outside the Zephr Theater. Calyssa Hall and her dad Franz both work at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. The theater had been shut down for most of 2020 due to COVID so they were looking for a way to keep the non-profit theater going.
EAGAN, MN
ohsmagnet.com

Building Owatonna High School’s new home

With construction starting on May 6, 2021, the new Owatonna High School is now under a year away from completion. The 317,000 square foot building has been coming along very nicely without any major setbacks. The Kraus Anderson Construction crew has been hard at work every day to ensure the building is set to finish on the target date. They will continue to work through the winter to ensure the school will be complete.
OWATONNA, MN
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Holiday Lighted Parade Thursday Night

The Annual MainStreet Holiday Lighted Parade starts December 1st at 6:00 pm in downtown Owatonna, with over 85 lighted parade entries traveling south on Cedar Avenue, starting at Rose Street and ending on the west side of Central Park. As soon as the parade wraps up, the Lighting of the...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP

Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SNOWFALL TOTALS. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday

The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
OWATONNA, MN
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Mankato, Minnesota

It makes sense why this city was once called Mahkato, meaning ‘greenish blue earth’ for the Dakota Indians – Mankato’s first inhabitants. Renowned for being home to magnificent parks, adventurous trails, and secluded natural prairies offering a breathtaking backdrop for an area with a deep historic significance, deep blues and greens can indeed be seen everywhere in the glorious city of Mankato!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WASECA, MN
