The massive Minnesota Ice Maze has a new home this year in Eagan at the Minnesota Vikings Headquarters for the annual Winter SKOLstice event. The maze was in Stillwater for the last two years outside the Zephr Theater. Calyssa Hall and her dad Franz both work at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. The theater had been shut down for most of 2020 due to COVID so they were looking for a way to keep the non-profit theater going.

EAGAN, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO