Connecticut State

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
Hartford HealthCare Joins Forces with Community Advocates and Organizations

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. We stand together. Hartford HealthCare joins forces with community advocates and organizations to bring health and healing to all...
HVFC Responds to Nine Incidents Within 2 Hours

(December 1, 2022)—During a heavy wind and rainstorm last night (Nov. 30), Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to nine incidents within a two-hour timeframe. The storm caused many power outages and road closures in the area. At 4:05 p.m., HVFC was dispatched to the area of 499 Foot Hills...
Scot is the bearer of bad news

New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. At approximately 12:45 a.m., public safety dispatchers received notification that a ShotSpotter activation took place in the area of 3281 Main St. in Hartford. MORNING...
‘Route 91 Bandit,' Suspected New England Bank Robber, Arrested in Conn.

A man suspected in a monthslong string of bank robberies across New England was arrested Thursday in Connecticut, federal authorities said. Taylor Dziczek, who'd been dubbed "The Route 91 Bandit," has been under investigation over 14 bank and credit union robberies — and one attempted robbery — in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont dating back to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday

Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening. As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point Wednesday night, there were...
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
First 'snow' of season observed in parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning

Several coastal communities in Rhode Island woke up to a surprise wintry precipitation Thursday morning. The first "snow" of the season for several towns. Viewers Chimed In with videos and pictures of graupel falling shortly before sunrise in Westerley. Graupel, which is often confused with snow, is a type of precipitation that forms when a snowflake collides with a supercooled water droplet to form a "snow pellet". As Christine Clayton, a viewer from Westerly, described it, "not quite snow, not quite sleet...sneet."
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
