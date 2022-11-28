Read full article on original website
First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s
Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut. The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28. No further information about the patient is will be released, officials...
Flu season in CT coming earlier, hitting harder this year
Leaders at children’s hospitals worry that more flu cases will make the crowding situation worse in intensive care and emergency departments.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stakeholders: Health Care Is Expensive And Outcomes Aren’t Better Than In Most Comparable Nations
Health care industry stakeholders began a Thursday morning hearing in Hartford with a sobering assessment of the state’s health metrics: Connecticut is among the most expensive states to receive health care in the United States, a country that pays more for worse health outcomes than most comparable nations. Those...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford HealthCare Joins Forces with Community Advocates and Organizations
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. We stand together. Hartford HealthCare joins forces with community advocates and organizations to bring health and healing to all...
hk-now.com
HVFC Responds to Nine Incidents Within 2 Hours
(December 1, 2022)—During a heavy wind and rainstorm last night (Nov. 30), Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to nine incidents within a two-hour timeframe. The storm caused many power outages and road closures in the area. At 4:05 p.m., HVFC was dispatched to the area of 499 Foot Hills...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Eyewitness News
Scot is the bearer of bad news
New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. At approximately 12:45 a.m., public safety dispatchers received notification that a ShotSpotter activation took place in the area of 3281 Main St. in Hartford. MORNING...
NBC Connecticut
‘Route 91 Bandit,' Suspected New England Bank Robber, Arrested in Conn.
A man suspected in a monthslong string of bank robberies across New England was arrested Thursday in Connecticut, federal authorities said. Taylor Dziczek, who'd been dubbed "The Route 91 Bandit," has been under investigation over 14 bank and credit union robberies — and one attempted robbery — in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont dating back to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
branfordseven.com
Most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fentanyl Poisoning Death Of 26-Year-Old Ridgefield Man At Bachelor Party Leads To Arrest
The death of a 26-year-old Connecticut resident from fentanyl poisoning at a bachelor party in the state of Florida has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for the incident that killed Fairfield County resident Thomas "Tom" Gleason of Ridgefield.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
NECN
Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday
Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening. As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point Wednesday night, there were...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Turnto10.com
First 'snow' of season observed in parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning
Several coastal communities in Rhode Island woke up to a surprise wintry precipitation Thursday morning. The first "snow" of the season for several towns. Viewers Chimed In with videos and pictures of graupel falling shortly before sunrise in Westerley. Graupel, which is often confused with snow, is a type of precipitation that forms when a snowflake collides with a supercooled water droplet to form a "snow pellet". As Christine Clayton, a viewer from Westerly, described it, "not quite snow, not quite sleet...sneet."
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
NHPR
Vermont hospitals stuck caring for patients who can’t get into nursing homes, costing millions
In Vermont, 13,000 people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to increase by 31%. Caring for someone who has trouble thinking and remembering is difficult. When family members become overwhelmed, many turn to skilled nursing facilities. But staffing shortages have severely...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
