kansascitymag.com
Christmas in the Park turns 35—here’s how it came to be
Pile in the family truckster, flip off the headlights and crank the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album for a spectacular holiday light display experienced from the warmth of your car. Christmas in the Park lights up again this year to celebrate its thirty-fifth anniversary and continues to be one of the most beloved light display traditions in the city.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
inkansascity.com
The Rebirth of Justus Drugstore
After closing both of their restaurants within a year of each other right before the pandemic, the James Beard-nominated chef Jonathan Justus and his business partner and wife, Camille Eklof, have announced plans to open a new version of their popular Smithville restaurant, Justus Drugstore, this time in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, by next spring. The restaurant model will be different, featuring a prix fixe, multi-course menu that moves guests through the restaurant starting with a glass of something interesting and a passed appetizer in the outdoor courtyard, through the intimate bar, lounge, and wine room complete with fireplace, until guests are finally shown to the dining room, which will have a 12-seat horseshoe-shaped marble bar with spotlights shining down on it and the kitchen situated behind it. Every seat will be a seat at the chef’s table, and the dining experience will offer the couple more control over the costs, labor, and flow needed to create a bespoke dining experience for 12 people each night. Guests will prepay online for a seat at the table, and Justus and Eklof will email instructions for what to do when they arrive. The new restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesdays through Sundays only, with Wednesday night dinners featuring a shorter four-course dinner around a theme like “1920 New Orleans” or “Spanish tapas.” The more popular weekend nights will feature up to ten to 12 courses, similar to what Justus and his wife have been hosting at their home for guests in Paradise, Missouri.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
kansascitymag.com
Bier Station will close—here’s what the owner has planned next
On Monday afternoon, news broke on social media that the venerable Waldo beer bar Bier Station will close and become a taproom for Crossroads’ City Barrel Brewing. For the past decade, Bier Station has been KC’s embassy for craft beer culture—a staple on national lists of notable beer bars and the place where brands were launched into the local market and visiting beer geeks stopped for a session.
After 20 years, Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe announces it’s their last year
The owners of Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe announced Tuesday that this will be their final year after 20 years of showing off nearly 200 inflatables at their home.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café
There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
Kansas City’s Sub Tropolis Remains World’s Largest Underground Storage Facility
Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...
KCTV 5
No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning. Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
KCTV 5
Beloved holiday tradition in Olathe is coming to an end
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the final year for a holiday inflatable display that has delighted families for decades. The Olathe couple who turned their front yard into what’s now known as Paulie’s Penguin Playground has decided the work involved with display has become more than they can handle.
PLANetizen
The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment
After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park company set to move to bigger digs in Leawood
KBP Investments’ relocation from Overland Park to Leawood is entering its final stages. The company’s new corporate headquarters on State Line Road is expected to be open by early next year. Driving the news: At its most recent meeting last week, the Leawood City Council approved an updated...
kcur.org
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.
Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
Kansas City family remembers loved one killed day before Thanksgiving
This holiday season, one Kansas City, Missouri, family is facing a terrible loss after their loved one was killed just before Thanksgiving.
Liberty woman bitten, scratched after mistaking bobcat for kitten
A woman in Liberty was bitten after mistaken a Bobcat for a kitten, the Liberty Police Department said in a social media post on Wednesday.
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 Prescriptions
Kansas City, Mo. - With the price of nearly everything going up, many Kansas Citians, especially those on fixed incomes, are really feeling the financial squeeze. In fact, just like in the Kansas City area, many seniors across the country are having to choose whether to buy food or medication.
Johnson County considers plan to limit truck traffic on rural roads
OLATHE, Kan. — After months of debate, Johnson County leaders could soon take action to limit semi truck traffic on rural roads. Next week the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will consider two resolutions aimed at limiting truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county. Recently the City of Gardner […]
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
