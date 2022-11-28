Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Lack of Controls Around Fraudulent PPP Loans Shows Digital Divide
FinTechs failed the American government during the pandemic, while traditional banks wisely sat things out. That’s the short version of a new congressional report that is blaming FinTech companies for causing tens of billions of dollars in losses incurred by the U.S. government due to the high volumes of fraud that sullied the coronavirus-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP initiative provided small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) employing under 500 workers with low-interest loans of up to $10 million.
pymnts.com
FinTechs Plug SMB Trade Finance Gap With Digital Data
The cost of staying in business on the global stage is getting tougher to shoulder. Especially for the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that power the global economy. The great digital shift has brough with it a paradox. Technology has leveled the playing field across all manner of verticals, allowing SMBs to sell their goods into all corners of the globe.
pymnts.com
Access Group Bolsters Payments Business With Pay360 Acquisition
The Access Group has confirmed the acquisition of Pay360 in the U.K. The group’s payment arm, Access PaySuite, has purchased Pay360 in a deal that will strengthen its payment processing capabilities, the company stated in a press release. Although the release did not state the value of the deal,...
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report
For nearly nine months, the Federal Reserve has relentlessly raised interest rates to try to slow the U.S. job market and bring inflation under control
pymnts.com
B2B And Digital Payments: Improving SMBs' Cash Flow Management In 2023
More than one in 10 U.S. SMBs are concerned they will not survive to see 2024, putting the onus on cash flow management to help them stay healthy and profitable. In the “B2B And Digital Payments Tracker®,”. a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, Craig O’Neill, CEO at Versapay,...
pymnts.com
Telecommunications Payments: Telecoms' Emerging Role In The Payments And Banking Fields
Telecoms Seek to Unlock Financial Services for 1.7B Unbanked. Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” a collaboration with i2c, four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
pymnts.com
Cellulant to Launch in South Africa, UAE and UK Next
Kenyan payment company Cellulant is branching into the South African market. Cellulant Chief Business Officer Sike Bamisebi discussed the firm’s regional expansion plans in a Thursday (Dec. 1) Bloomberg report. The firm plans to enter the South African retail realm, she told the news outlet, and has ambitions to...
Comments / 0