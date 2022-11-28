FinTechs failed the American government during the pandemic, while traditional banks wisely sat things out. That’s the short version of a new congressional report that is blaming FinTech companies for causing tens of billions of dollars in losses incurred by the U.S. government due to the high volumes of fraud that sullied the coronavirus-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP initiative provided small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) employing under 500 workers with low-interest loans of up to $10 million.

