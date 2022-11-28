Read full article on original website
Clifton Festival of Lights this Saturday
Walt Mares File Photo/Gila Herald: Snoopy is trying to outfly the Red Baron in this file photo from a previous Clifton Festival of Lights. The parade entry took a great deal of effort to put together and was worth the effort as the crowds lining historic Chase Creek cheered their strong approval. The 2022 version of the festival is Saturday, Dec. 3.
Eastern Arizona College Marching Band selected to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
THATCHER — The Eastern Arizona College Marching Band has been selected by the Pearl Harbor Memorial Committee, a partnership including The National Park Service and The History Channel, to represent the state of Arizona at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade next week. During their visit, the band will also give a tribute performance on the deck of the USS Missouri and at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
United Way gives Graham County SAR a helping hand
Contributed Photo/Courtesy United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties: Denise Benton, Executive Director for United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, presents a check for $4,940 to Ronnie Glaspie, President of Graham County Search and Rescue. Also pictured are Graham County Search and Rescue squad members. Contributed Article/Courtesy United Way...
Judge of the Year, Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica L. Stauffer set to retire
CLIFTON – After 24 years on the bench, Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica L. Stauffer will retire at the end of this month with former Greenlee County Attorney Jeremy Ford elected to take her place. Earlier this year, Judge Stauffer was awarded Judge of the Year by the...
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 22 – 28
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 22-28, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 22. Garett Najar,...
