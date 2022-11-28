Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and No. 8 UConn
Record 5-2 8-0 Points Per Game 75.1 84. Series History (OSU leads 2-0) This will be the third meeting between these teams but the first held at one of their campuses. The Cowboys and Huskies got together in the first round of the Maui Invitational in 2016, an 98-90 win for the Pokes. Jawun Evans (one of the most underrated players in OSU’s history) scored 35 points that day. He had six assists to only one turnover while getting help from Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll, who had 18 points apiece.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Named MaxPreps’ Player of the Year in Nebraska
OSU quarterback commit Zane Flores’ senior season rise continued on Tuesday after a spectacular sendoff season, culminating by earning MaxPreps’ Player of the Year award for the state of Nebraska. Flores becomes the first QB to win the award from the state since its inception. Flores went 12-1...
lvsportsbiz.com
Erick Harper Faces His Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?
Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
news3lv.com
Former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo says goodbye to Rebel Nation on his way out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo kept it classy on his way out of town. In a lengthy statement, Arroyo thanked the 'Rebel Faithful' for everything and that he'd be cheering for the players he's leaving behind.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game
A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
Discovery of human remains leads to man’s arrest
43-year-old Ryan Bentley was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation that began earlier in the day. Police say that back on November 3rd the victim was reported missing. The remains were found on Tuesday in a barrel at Bentley’s property.
Suspected impairment in 5-vehicle crash on US 95 southbound, Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 95 southbound near Boulder Highway Wednesday morning. The crash which was reported at 4:40 a.m. caused major traffic delays for morning commuters when the freeway was reduced to one lane for more than two hours. Two people with injuries […]
Future of Lake Mead marinas to be decided soon – public meetings scheduled
Lake Mead, located next to America's adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It's going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for "sustainable low water access" that benefits people, animals, and the environment.
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths statewide; 26 care facilities in Southern Nevada report cases
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
8newsnow.com
Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet
A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
Man, 19, accused in deadly DUI crash had revoked driver’s license, report says
The 19-year-old accused of causing a deadly, fiery DUI crash was driving on a revoked Nevada driver's license and admitted to police he had drank tequila and smoked marijuana, according to the arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
8newsnow.com
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
Comments / 0