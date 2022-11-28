ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Syracuse.com

Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend

Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Freeville author writes her first-ever memoir

Over the years, village of Freeville resident, local author and travel writer Rachel Dickinson has become known for writing several history books and activity books on science and history for middle-school-age children. For Dickinson’s seventh book, she went off the beaten path on the subject matter. “The Loneliest Places:...
FREEVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Black Girls Don’t Get Love’: A children’s book, a prom, a media movement and hopefully a feature film

Black Girls Don’t Get Love. It’s a jarring statement, one that is sure to raise an eyebrow or two. But that’s the point. Beginning as a children’s book and a media brand, Black Girls Don’t Get Love is evolving into a movement, one that centers Black girls in the larger conversations of mental health, self love and forced maturity.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)

Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
PORT BYRON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert

ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — GRAMMY Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes announced on Tuesday, November 29 that she has cancelled her “Joy: The Holiday Tour” performance at Turning Stone due to sickness. The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, December 2, and Rimes is working with Turning Stone to find a new date. She […]
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Kid ‘n Play to perform at New Year’s Eve ‘House Party’ in Central New York

Want to kick off 2023 with the Kid ‘n Play kick step in Central New York?. Kid ‘n Play, the rap duo consisting of Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, will perform at “A New Year’s Eve House Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y. Special guests Trapdeville and Shayla Gessler will also perform at the event, which runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Paprika & Nutmeg

OSWEGO – This is Paprika and Nutmeg. Nutmeg as you can see in the picture had to have her eye removed at a very young age due to an eye infection that was neglected. She doesn’t seem to mind at all. They are sisters and really love each other a lot. We would require them to be adopted together. These two girls are just full of life and love. We will be very picky where these two kittens go. Nutmeg is already spayed, but Paprika is still waiting until she is bigger.
OSWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses

The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
ITHACA, NY
