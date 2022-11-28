Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend
Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
tompkinsweekly.com
Freeville author writes her first-ever memoir
Over the years, village of Freeville resident, local author and travel writer Rachel Dickinson has become known for writing several history books and activity books on science and history for middle-school-age children. For Dickinson’s seventh book, she went off the beaten path on the subject matter. “The Loneliest Places:...
‘Black Girls Don’t Get Love’: A children’s book, a prom, a media movement and hopefully a feature film
Black Girls Don’t Get Love. It’s a jarring statement, one that is sure to raise an eyebrow or two. But that’s the point. Beginning as a children’s book and a media brand, Black Girls Don’t Get Love is evolving into a movement, one that centers Black girls in the larger conversations of mental health, self love and forced maturity.
With seeds saved from extinction, an SU student grows rooftop corn and an indigenous foods network
Somewhere in the middle of his master’s degree program at Syracuse University, Ethan Tyo looked up from his books and papers and decided he wanted to get his hands in the dirt. “I didn’t want to read or write anymore, I wanted action,” said Tyo, who is a member...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)
Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy’s Coming to Upstate NY for 2 Shows
This past year was loaded with must see events in Central and Upstate New York. On one hand, there were so many amazing bands touring. But we can't forget about the amazing comedians who came too!. And it looks like this trend is already carrying over into the new year.
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert
ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — GRAMMY Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes announced on Tuesday, November 29 that she has cancelled her “Joy: The Holiday Tour” performance at Turning Stone due to sickness. The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, December 2, and Rimes is working with Turning Stone to find a new date. She […]
Kid ‘n Play to perform at New Year’s Eve ‘House Party’ in Central New York
Want to kick off 2023 with the Kid ‘n Play kick step in Central New York?. Kid ‘n Play, the rap duo consisting of Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, will perform at “A New Year’s Eve House Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y. Special guests Trapdeville and Shayla Gessler will also perform at the event, which runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
Argos Inn plans addition to downtown Ithaca digs
ITHACA, N.Y.—Life as a boutique hotel has had its ups and downs for the Argos Inn. But overall, business has been good—so much so that ownership now wants to add a new rear wing to the historic building. Located at 408 East State Street on the east end...
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
Pets Of The Week: Paprika & Nutmeg
OSWEGO – This is Paprika and Nutmeg. Nutmeg as you can see in the picture had to have her eye removed at a very young age due to an eye infection that was neglected. She doesn’t seem to mind at all. They are sisters and really love each other a lot. We would require them to be adopted together. These two girls are just full of life and love. We will be very picky where these two kittens go. Nutmeg is already spayed, but Paprika is still waiting until she is bigger.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Doug and Olive
“Low to the ground and fun to be around” – that’s Doug and Olive!. Two cuter dogs you cannot find! They originally came to the shelter as strays. Olive is about three years old, twenty-six pounds, and looks like a very large Boston Terrier mix. Doug is...
Battery recycling company Li-Cycle brings almost 270 jobs to Monroe County
Representatives with the governor's office said that the spoke operation currently can shred up to 5,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries a year.
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
ithaca.com
Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses
The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
New corridor linking Syracuse and Montreal could power industry of helicopter-like drones
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A consortium of international organizations has agreed to work together to create an air corridor for helicopter-sized drones to carry cargo -- and someday people -- between Syracuse and Montreal. The consortium said this week it has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an “advanced air...
