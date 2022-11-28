OSWEGO – This is Paprika and Nutmeg. Nutmeg as you can see in the picture had to have her eye removed at a very young age due to an eye infection that was neglected. She doesn’t seem to mind at all. They are sisters and really love each other a lot. We would require them to be adopted together. These two girls are just full of life and love. We will be very picky where these two kittens go. Nutmeg is already spayed, but Paprika is still waiting until she is bigger.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO