Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

Clemson football benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik in ACC championship game

CHARLOTTE – Clemson turned to freshman backup quarterback Cade Klubnik in the first quarter of Saturday's ACC Championship game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Tigers junior starter DJ Uiagalelei received a vote of confidence from the coaches all week despite recent struggles but was pulled from...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson's Cade Klubnik vs UNC's Drake Maye is the future of ACC football

CHARLOTTE – If you had Cade Klubnik outplaying Drake Maye in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, raise your hand. Now slap yourself for lying. Embattled quarterback DJ Uiagalelei started the game, as he had every game this season. But Klubnik finished. In a big way. Clemson’s offense gained a...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Cade Klubnik trick play sets up touchdown for Clemson football in ACC Championship vs UNC

Clemson football got ahead of UNC with a trick play to set up a touchdown and conclude the first quarter of the Atlantic Coastal Conference championship game Saturday. Following a UNC fumble, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik handed off to running back Phil Mafah, who threw a short pass back to Klubnik. Klubnik ran 19 yards to position Clemson at the UNC 4. The Tigers immediately capitalized with a touchdown run from Mafah with 35 seconds remaining in the first.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football could face Tennessee in Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTE – Clemson is set to play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 89th edition of the game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. No. 9 Clemson (11-2) earned its Orange Bowl berth by virtue of its 39-10...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball, Alex Hemenway 'damn good' in second half of ACC opener

CLEMSON -- You can't forget about Clemson basketball 3-point shooter Alex Hemenway. Just when you think you can ignore him, like Friday night when he was scoreless in the first half and had taken only two shots, just when you start to think Hemenway is just hanging around out there, that's when he's most dangerous.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball finds 3-point range, routs Wake Forest, 77-57, in ACC opener

Clemson basketball found its 3-point stroke and won its ACC opener in a rout. The Tigers, who missed 9 of 10 shots from long distance in the first half Friday night, made 8 of 12 in the second half and pulled away to a 77-57 win against Wake Forest in the first league game of the season for both teams. Clemson was also 24 of 25 from the foul line.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Wake Forest at Clemson odds, picks and predictions

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) and Clemson Tigers (6-2, 0-0) open their ACC play Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The opening tip will be at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wake Forest vs. Clemsonodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football vs. North Carolina: Scouting report and score prediction

CLEMSON – If Clemson’s two most recent games against North Carolina are an adequate indicator, Saturday night’s ACC championship game should prove entertaining. Clemson held off the Tar Heels 45-37 in the 2015 ACC championship game, then escaped Chapel Hill with a 21-20 victory in 2019 by stuffing a two-point conversion attempt with 1:16 remaining.
CLEMSON, SC

