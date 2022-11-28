Read full article on original website
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
How Cade Klubnik led Clemson football to ACC Championship after quarterback switch
CHARLOTTE – Clemson football's switch to a freshman quarterback Saturday sparked the Tigers to a 39-10 victory in the ACC championship against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. And there was an igniter on defense, too. Nate Wiggins of the Tigers had a 98-yard interception return for a...
Cade Klubnik’s ACC title performance adds a ‘what if’ to Clemson football season
CHARLOTTE — Dabo Swinney made a call to Cade Klubnik last Sunday and explained to his true freshman quarterback how he planned to use him during the upcoming ACC championship game against North Carolina. Klubnik would enter Saturday’s contest in the third series, regardless of the play of starter...
Clemson football benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik in ACC championship game
CHARLOTTE – Clemson turned to freshman backup quarterback Cade Klubnik in the first quarter of Saturday's ACC Championship game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Tigers junior starter DJ Uiagalelei received a vote of confidence from the coaches all week despite recent struggles but was pulled from...
Clemson's Cade Klubnik vs UNC's Drake Maye is the future of ACC football
CHARLOTTE – If you had Cade Klubnik outplaying Drake Maye in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, raise your hand. Now slap yourself for lying. Embattled quarterback DJ Uiagalelei started the game, as he had every game this season. But Klubnik finished. In a big way. Clemson’s offense gained a...
Clemson football gets all good grades in ACC championship game victory over UNC
CHARLOTTE – Clemson football had one of its strongest performances and highest grades of the season in Saturday's ACC Championship. The Tigers bounced back from a poor showing against rival South Carolina with a 39-10 rout of North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Clemson (11-2) won...
Cade Klubnik trick play sets up touchdown for Clemson football in ACC Championship vs UNC
Clemson football got ahead of UNC with a trick play to set up a touchdown and conclude the first quarter of the Atlantic Coastal Conference championship game Saturday. Following a UNC fumble, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik handed off to running back Phil Mafah, who threw a short pass back to Klubnik. Klubnik ran 19 yards to position Clemson at the UNC 4. The Tigers immediately capitalized with a touchdown run from Mafah with 35 seconds remaining in the first.
Clemson football could face Tennessee in Orange Bowl
CHARLOTTE – Clemson is set to play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 89th edition of the game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. No. 9 Clemson (11-2) earned its Orange Bowl berth by virtue of its 39-10...
Clemson basketball, Alex Hemenway 'damn good' in second half of ACC opener
CLEMSON -- You can't forget about Clemson basketball 3-point shooter Alex Hemenway. Just when you think you can ignore him, like Friday night when he was scoreless in the first half and had taken only two shots, just when you start to think Hemenway is just hanging around out there, that's when he's most dangerous.
Clemson basketball finds 3-point range, routs Wake Forest, 77-57, in ACC opener
Clemson basketball found its 3-point stroke and won its ACC opener in a rout. The Tigers, who missed 9 of 10 shots from long distance in the first half Friday night, made 8 of 12 in the second half and pulled away to a 77-57 win against Wake Forest in the first league game of the season for both teams. Clemson was also 24 of 25 from the foul line.
Wake Forest at Clemson odds, picks and predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) and Clemson Tigers (6-2, 0-0) open their ACC play Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The opening tip will be at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wake Forest vs. Clemsonodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Clemson football vs. North Carolina: Scouting report and score prediction
CLEMSON – If Clemson’s two most recent games against North Carolina are an adequate indicator, Saturday night’s ACC championship game should prove entertaining. Clemson held off the Tar Heels 45-37 in the 2015 ACC championship game, then escaped Chapel Hill with a 21-20 victory in 2019 by stuffing a two-point conversion attempt with 1:16 remaining.
Powdersville falls short in shootout as Beaufort wins AAA football state championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powdersville could almost taste the AAA state championship until Beaufort pulled away late to win 41-31 on Thursday night. The Patriots took the heartbreaking loss while chasing their first football championship in school history. Home run plays were rampant as Virginia Tech commit Thomas Williams and...
