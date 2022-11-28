ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester

Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield fire displaces 7, leaves 2 firefighters injured

SPRINGFIELD – Two firefighters and one tenant were injured and seven residents were displaced in a fire in a multi-family home in the South End Wednesday. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a 2.5-story, three-family home on 38 Acushnet Ave. When the first firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the home, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District

A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst eyes VFW land on Main St. for potential homeless shelter

AMHERST — At Monday’s meeting, Town Council is scheduled to discuss a potential purchase of a 0.9-acre parcel at 457 Main St. that could be used to build a homeless shelter and supportive housing. There will be a presentation about the idea from Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke’s FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics keeps the Toy for Joy giving tradition alive

The people at FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics in Holyoke believe some traditions are just too good and too important to curtail. The company which manufactures industrial equipment has again donated generously to Toy for Joy, the Christmas campaign which brings toys, books and happiness to children of families in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
HOLYOKE, MA
worcestermag.com

stART at the Station holiday market to take over Union Station

The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium

Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
WORCESTER, MA
