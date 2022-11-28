Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester
Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
La Central Bakery and Cafe holds grand opening in downtown Worcester
A new bakery that mixes Puerto Rican and Mexican cuisine is officially open for business in downtown Worcester. La Central Bakery and Cafe held a soft opening on Oct. 14, and since then, has built up a loyal following from downtown workers and widespread city residents alike. “We’ve gotten support...
Springfield fire displaces 7, leaves 2 firefighters injured
SPRINGFIELD – Two firefighters and one tenant were injured and seven residents were displaced in a fire in a multi-family home in the South End Wednesday. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a 2.5-story, three-family home on 38 Acushnet Ave. When the first firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the home, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District
A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
MassLive.com
Amherst eyes VFW land on Main St. for potential homeless shelter
AMHERST — At Monday’s meeting, Town Council is scheduled to discuss a potential purchase of a 0.9-acre parcel at 457 Main St. that could be used to build a homeless shelter and supportive housing. There will be a presentation about the idea from Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek...
Holyoke’s FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics keeps the Toy for Joy giving tradition alive
The people at FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics in Holyoke believe some traditions are just too good and too important to curtail. The company which manufactures industrial equipment has again donated generously to Toy for Joy, the Christmas campaign which brings toys, books and happiness to children of families in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
WCVB
Supply chain issues keeping hundreds out of Worcester high-rise following Thanksgiving fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people forced from their apartments early Thanksgiving morning after a fire in the electrical room of a Worcester, Massachusetts, high-rise building have still not been allowed to return home. Worcester firefighters responded to the fire in an electrical room of the Plumley Village High...
worcestermag.com
stART at the Station holiday market to take over Union Station
The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.
Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home
LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
As Family Health Center closes Southbridge branches, officials fear Harrington Hospital overload
Southbridge Town Councilor Jasmin Rivas’s mother only got a notification about two weeks ago that her dental practice, Family Health Center-Southbridge Family Dental Care, would be closing on Dec. 1. Rivas herself only learned of the closure sooner because Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera reached out and notified...
worcestermag.com
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium
Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
City Council to vote on potential community choice energy aggregation program for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — City Council President Jesse Lederman and Councilors Maria Perez and Zaida Govan plan to introduce legislation to allow the city to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program on Monday. The program is a state process that allows communities to contract with energy...
thisweekinworcester.com
City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
MassLive.com
‘Worcester 6′ to be honored with alarm, moment of silence on 23rd anniversary of fire
Twenty three years after six Worcester firefighters did not make it out of the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire, they will be honored with a memorial alarm and moment of silence on Saturday. Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III and Firefighters Jeremiah Lucey,...
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
MassLive.com
