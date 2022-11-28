Read full article on original website
NBC New York
WATCH: Coal-Fired Power Plant in NJ Imploded. Clean Energy to Replace It
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant in Logan Township.
NBC New York
Trio Charged in 400+ Indictment for Gun Trafficking, Shipping Ghost Guns to NY: AG
Three individuals -- two from New York and one from South Carolina -- were charged in a 438-count indictment in connection to a gun trafficking operation that shipped ghost guns to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force jointly announced Thursday.
NBC New York
Jersey City's 1st Female Deputy Chief Becomes NJ's Highest-Ranking Female Fire Officer
Fire Deputy Chief Constance Zapella has made history -- once again!. As the first female firefighter to join the Jersey City Fire Department, Zapella has become the first female deputy chief in the department -- making her New Jersey's highest-ranking professional female officer. Jersey City officials have made history Tuesday...
NBC New York
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
NBC New York
Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare
An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
NBC New York
Severely Mentally Ill Teens Sent to NY Foster Home Unable to Treat Them, Leading to Scares
A teenager standing in front of a car, asking the driver to end his life. Another teen stealing a family's chicken from their backyard — then eating it alive, right in front of children. There is a dire shortage of psychiatric care for adolescents that has led to conflict...
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
