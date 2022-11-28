ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

WATCH: Coal-Fired Power Plant in NJ Imploded. Clean Energy to Replace It

A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant in Logan Township.
NBC New York

Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques

A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare

An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy