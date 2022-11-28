Read full article on original website
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime coach at Arp ISD lost his home to a fire on Thanksgiving. According to the district, they are rallying around Coach Winston Butler and his mother Dorene Freeney. Overnight at around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, their house burned down, and they lost everything.
