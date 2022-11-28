Read full article on original website
RB ( Mo )
3d ago
Mixed feelings on this one. But I'm leaning towards let him live. And also think his daughter should be allowed to be with him
2
Related
krcgtv.com
Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts
JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
KMOV
Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MO Rep. Richey pre-files bill to make MSHSAA employees mandatory reporters
A KSHB 41 I-Team investigation prompted a Missouri state rep to pre-file a bill Thursday that would make Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) employees mandatory reporters.
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session. December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them. Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
kttn.com
Audio: Amid cannabis convention coming to Missouri, some don’t favor legalization of recreational marijuana
(Missourinet) – Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Missouri thanks to voters who voted to approve it in the November General Election. One company, looking to capitalize on the Show-Me State’s soon-to-be budding cannabis industry, will hold a convention in Kansas City in March. Dr. Laura Bierut, a Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor, fears that marijuana is a gateway drug.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
bocojo.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
How many people are on death row in Missouri?
MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
kcur.org
Bobby Bostic embraces freedom in Missouri — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years
On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a brand-new blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker. “It was a surreal moment. When you...
Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt pushing him to reverse his vote and stop the Respect for Marriage Act.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban
The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
abc17news.com
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
Amendment 3 marijuana expungements start next week
Convictions for marijuana possession and paraphernalia will begin to be expunged next Thursday. The post Amendment 3 marijuana expungements start next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
