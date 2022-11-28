ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

RB ( Mo )
3d ago

Mixed feelings on this one. But I'm leaning towards let him live. And also think his daughter should be allowed to be with him

krcgtv.com

Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts

JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
KMOV

Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
KYTV

Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session. December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them. Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills...
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
kttn.com

Audio: Amid cannabis convention coming to Missouri, some don’t favor legalization of recreational marijuana

(Missourinet) – Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Missouri thanks to voters who voted to approve it in the November General Election. One company, looking to capitalize on the Show-Me State’s soon-to-be budding cannabis industry, will hold a convention in Kansas City in March. Dr. Laura Bierut, a Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor, fears that marijuana is a gateway drug.
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
bocojo.com

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
FOX2Now

How many people are on death row in Missouri?

MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
The Center Square

Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
