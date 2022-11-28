Read full article on original website
HURON, S.D. (KELO) – A fire in Huron temporarily displaced a couple families Saturday night. Authorities say the call came in around 6:24 p.m. with reports of an explosion. The Huron Fire Department confirmed a propane tank exploded inside a garage on the 700 block of Utah Street.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple structures are damaged as well as several vehicles after a fire and explosion in Huron. The Huron fire chief says the fire started in a garage on the 700 block of Utah Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Propane tanks in the garage exploded.
Lake County emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Madison Country Club on Sunday evening. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the crash was reported around 5:40 Sunday afternoon on 233rd Street, near its intersection with Territorial Road. 59-year-old Judy Peters of Flandreau was driving west on 233rd Street and was going to make a left turn into a Lake Herman access area. A second vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Beverly Hyland of Madison, was also traveling west and was going to pass Peters’ vehicle at nearly the same time as she was turning into the Lake access area. Peters was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and received an estimated nine-thousand dollars in damage. Hyland’s vehicle was a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup, with damage listed at six-thousand dollars. Walburg said both vehicles were towed from the scene. He said the crash also caused damage to a power line pole owned by Sioux Valley Energy that was repaired on Monday.
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)-One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell Monday night. Police say it happened at the intersection of East Green Drive and North Kimball Street. Officials say the vehicle drove off after hitting the victim. First responders were called to the scene after 6:40 p.m. for the victim lying in the roadway.
A Lake County man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a one-vehicle crash near Chester on Thursday morning. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that Lake County 911 Communications received a call Thursday morning just after 9:30 regarding a vehicle in the ditch on 464th Avenue, near the intersection with South Shore Drive. He said that the investigation determined that 61-year-old James Kurvink of Chester had been driving south on 464th Avenue and went into the ditch after he failed to negotiate a corner. Walburg said that Kurvink had fled the scene of the crash and was later arrested for DWI 4th Offense, Driving with No Valid License, and Leaving the Scene of the Crash. Kurvink’s vehicle, a 2006 Mazda, was towed away from the scene with damage estimated at 11-hundred dollars.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Sunday, November 27. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
The Annual Parade of Lights is set for tonight at 7 PM on Mitchell’s Main Street from 1st Avenue north to 9th Avenue. There are nearly 50 entries in the parade. This year’s parade theme is “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”. Winners will be announced following the parade. Prior to the parade will be Christmas at the Palace and pictures with Santa in the Corn Palace lobby from 4:30-6:30 PM. Cookies, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider will be available. Both the parade and Christmas at the Palace are free and open to the public.
The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded a total of $3.5 million in economic development grants this week (Nov. 22, 2022) for agri-business development or infrastructure improvements in some of South Dakota’s smaller communities. The economic development grant program funds awarded will improve roads leading to schools, main business areas,...
Mitchell’s Parade of Lights was held on a chilly Tuesday night with 56 entries in this year’s parade. Winners were split into three size groups: community organization, small business, and large business. Best use of lights winners were 301 Rodz, Zach Scott Construction, and Vern Eide of Mitchell. Best theme winners were Heart and Sole Cancer Walk, BankWest, and Trail-Eze Trailers. Tradition winners were Mitchell Congregational United Church of Christ, Morgan Electric, and Mitchell Marlins hockey. This year’s theme was “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”
