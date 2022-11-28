Lake County emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Madison Country Club on Sunday evening. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the crash was reported around 5:40 Sunday afternoon on 233rd Street, near its intersection with Territorial Road. 59-year-old Judy Peters of Flandreau was driving west on 233rd Street and was going to make a left turn into a Lake Herman access area. A second vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Beverly Hyland of Madison, was also traveling west and was going to pass Peters’ vehicle at nearly the same time as she was turning into the Lake access area. Peters was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and received an estimated nine-thousand dollars in damage. Hyland’s vehicle was a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup, with damage listed at six-thousand dollars. Walburg said both vehicles were towed from the scene. He said the crash also caused damage to a power line pole owned by Sioux Valley Energy that was repaired on Monday.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO