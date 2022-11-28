ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
LINCOLN, NE
Husker wide receiver enters the portal

Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann enters transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, a source told Husker247. Hausmann was one of the young bright spots on Nebraska’s defense in 2022, appearing in every game and making six starts. He finished his freshman season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska lineman Brant Banks enters transfer portal

One of Nebraska’s veteran offensive linemen entered the transfer portal on Thursday per a source. Sophomore offensive lineman Brant Banks was listed in the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, joining linebacker Ernest Hausmann and wide receiver DeColdest Crawford in the portal. Banks served primarily as a reserve offensive lineman...
LINCOLN, NE
