Waterville, ME

Q106.5

Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged

A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Third man arrested in Corinna drugs bust

CORINNA, Maine — A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Corinna. Dylan Ireland, 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, fentanyl, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety. An...
CORINNA, ME
NECN

Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid

Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
DEER ISLE, ME
WGME

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
foxbangor.com

Palmyra woman indicted in fire of her own home

SKOWHEGAN– The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Palmyra woman accused of setting her home on fire. Alison Trask, 44 was indicted for arson, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing. State Police say Trask started a fire on the Warren Hill Road in...
PALMYRA, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments

A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WMTW

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home

CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
WATERVILLE, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
foxbangor.com

Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
WARREN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon

NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.
NAPLES, ME
92 Moose

Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?

One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

