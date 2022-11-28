Read full article on original website
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
Third man arrested in Corinna drugs bust
CORINNA, Maine — A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Corinna. Dylan Ireland, 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, fentanyl, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety. An...
NECN
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid
Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
WGME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
foxbangor.com
Palmyra woman indicted in fire of her own home
SKOWHEGAN– The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Palmyra woman accused of setting her home on fire. Alison Trask, 44 was indicted for arson, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing. State Police say Trask started a fire on the Warren Hill Road in...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments
A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
wabi.tv
Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
foxbangor.com
Inmate dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
lcnme.com
Whitefield Pair Arrested, Charges Follow Alleged Criminal Threatening Incident
A 19-year-old Whitefield man has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of two teenagers during an altercation at Maritime Farms in Jefferson last week. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Casey D’Orio was arrested...
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
Otisfield teen dies in Naples crash Sunday afternoon
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager from Otisfield died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 35 in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that 19-year-old Ethan Gardner reportedly rear-ended Evert Kinser, 59, of Naples, at a traffic light and then fled north on Route 35.
WGME
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
penbaypilot.com
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
