ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Happy holidays: we’re being trashed

By Bruce Anderson
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QK2z3_0jQEsc9o00

A few days ago, my cheap espresso machine broke and it didn’t owe me anything.

I’d bought it as a replacement for another cheap espresso machine during the pandemic. It had given me good service for about two years and had finally given up its cheap European soul to the Gods of caffeine. After salvaging all the parts that still seemed to work, I pitched it and ordered another of the same variety. It’s another cheap, fake “Nespresso” from Bulgaria or someplace, assembled in the finest poly-plastic. It’s great. It works, though it sounds like an industrial woodchipper when properly operating.

I’ve learned to live with this planned obsolescence. Real, honest-to-heaven espresso machines run into the hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, require intricate and precise mathematical settings, take hours to take apart and clean by hand and build up pressure at a rate that frankly frightens me. I conjure up ugly fantasy visuals of a slightly loose pressure cap rocketing through my ceiling as the heating element sprays fiery electric lightning through my kitchen, with tiny, “handcrafted” parts ripping through the air like grenade shrapnel.

I ascribe to the motto of the standard American consumer, though: “give me convenience or give me death.” Even if the coffee is not exactly like that served in a “rustic Italian café.”

Our women’s basketball team had a home game last Tuesday, and about halfway through the game, I had a message from the good folks at Amazon that a package had been delivered. La Machina, I thought. And it was. In a box the approximate size of a smart car. After wrestling it inside, I assembled my tools: shears, scissors, pocketknife, staple remover.

The box, stuffed with packing paper, of course contained another box also stuffed with packing paper, which contained bubble wrap and, finally, the box with the machine. All parts of the machine were also bubble wrapped, and the whole mess was suffused in Styrofoam peanuts. The total mass of the machine itself only accounted for about 15% of the total volume of the shipping paraphernalia.

Folks, we are entering upon the dangerous ground of the Christmas and Holiday seasons, when porches and lanais and mailboxes throughout the land will be filling with boxes, crates, and stuffed plastic bags. Crammed with junk designed to cushion, secure, protect and coddle literally tons of basically disposable items we’ll use for a few days, weeks or years and then unceremoniously send to follow, into the trash, the tons of packing material it came in.

Avoiding for the moment the progressive idea that we may be accumulating stuff we simply don’t need, it seems to me that a general policy could be created to at least mitigate this flood of junk that comes with the junk. Some things do not need packaging – wires and connecters and little electronic parts do not need bubble wrap, or even cardboard. A little envelope will do. And the idea of an indestructible metal toolbox lovingly suffused in peanuts flatly challenges the brain. The things that do are massively overpacked.

Can we at least agree on a one-to-one ratio of stuff to junk? Recycling is a great idea – making things from refuse – but there are only so many park benches that can be made.

Landfills are precariously overflowing and trash islands are many miles wide.

Florida is a peninsula – a precarious spit of sand between the Gulf and the Atlantic – and we’ve been somewhat justified to fear the oceans rising around us. But if the packing industry continues to have its way, we need fear no more as the sheer tonnage of plastic bags, packing peanuts, and cardboard will airily float the state above the waves without difficulty.

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics at Florida Southern College and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio in Lakeland.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Family Handyman

What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?

There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
The Daily South

Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?

It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

He Put Branches Out For Collection – And Someone Tripped

Fall was turning into winter. The trees, which had turned flaming colors, were shedding their leaves and turning bare. Strong winds had broken some branches off the trees. Mr. Stavsky raked the leaves from his property and gathered them in bags for collection by the Sanitation Department. He tied the broken branches together in bundles.
The Independent

7 best real Christmas trees to order online

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to order the tree, which is why we’ve come to the rescue with a guide to the best real Christmas trees available. Whether you’re after one of the pint-sized ones that are becoming increasingly popular, or the growing range of options on sale at the UK’s biggest retailers, we’ve found something to suit all.But first, a quick guide to tree care. If your tree is freshly cut (in other words, it’s not a potted or rooted tree that can be replanted), it will probably be in desperate need of a drink...
Outsider.com

Christmas Tree Farmers Warn of Higher Prices This Holiday Season

The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
TEXAS STATE
The Ledger

Clippings: Plants for gardeners who think big

While certainly not true of everyone, Americans tend to embrace size. We clearly go in for large homes, vehicles and meal portions. Appropriately, our theme today is supersized plants – though not the kinds that usually spring to mind. Take bromeliads, for example. Pineapple plants, giant Alcantarea and others...
INDIANA STATE
The Ledger

The Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy