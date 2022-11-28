McKinley Museum to host second annual holiday dinner Dec. 9

CANTON ‒ The Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, at 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, is hosting its second annual holiday dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Street of Shops.

Catering will be provided by Babcia’s Lunchbox and will include two entree options: plum-spiced pork roast or Sauerbraten German-style roast beef. A vegan option also will be available. All entree options come with spinach and artichoke dip in a personal bread bowl, salad with apricot vinaigrette and corn chowder. The dessert will be a sachetorte, a stout chocolate cake with orange zest from Hazel & Rye.

Tickets are $55 for members and $60 for nonmembers and include your choice of entree plus two drinks. Tables are available for two, four and six people, but tickets must be purchased together. Tickets are limited, so reservations should be made quickly.

The last day to reserve a table is Dec. 2. Reservations can be made by calling 330-455-7043 or visiting mckinleymuseum.org/events/holiday-dinner-in-the-street-of-shops.

